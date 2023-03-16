 Skip to main content
This LG 70-inch TV can be yours for only $600 today

An LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV sits on an entertainment stand in a living room.

Does your home theater setup need an upgrade? There may be no better option in the market right now than Best Buy’s offer for the 70-inch LG Nano 75 Series 4K TV. It will be yours for just $600, following a $150 discount on its original price of $750. There’s always high demand for TV deals involving massive displays like this one, so it’s highly recommended that you hurry with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 70-inch LG Nano 75 Series 4K TV

LG, one of the best TV brands, uses its proprietary NanoCell display on the LG Nano 75 Series 4K TV. This technology enables a billion bright and bold colors on the 70-inch screen, for lifelike images that will make it seem like you’re looking through a window. The TV is also powered by LG’s a5 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K, which further enhances its 4K Ultra HD resolution with picture and sound adjustments made by AI. Gamers, meanwhile, will be able to make adjustments to all of the relevant settings through the Game Optimizer and Dashboard, for the best possible experience with their video games.

All of the best TVs offer streaming capabilities, which is made possible on the LG Nano 75 Series 4K TV through the brand’s webOS 22 platform. In addition to allowing access to popular services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+, the operating system can also customize the viewing experience by giving personalized recommendations for each family member through their separate accounts. Every purchase of the LG Nano 75 Series 4K TV also comes with a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+, for even more entertainment options at your fingertips.

You won’t always get the chance to buy a large display for your living room for $600, but that’s exactly what you’ll be paying for the 70-inch LG Nano 75 Series 4K TV if you purchase it right now from Best Buy. The $150 discount on its sticker price of $750 won’t be around forever though — in fact, we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow. To make sure that you get the 70-inch LG Nano 75 Series 4K TV for relatively cheap, you need to buy it right now.

