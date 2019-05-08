Digital Trends
You won’t find a better deal on a massive LG 4K Smart TV than this

Josh Levenson
lg 70 inch smart tv sale uk6190 best buy led

Here’s something you don’t see every day: Best Buy has shaved $300 off the shelf price of one of LG’s high-end 70-inch 4K Smart TVs, dropping the price from $1,000 down to a thriftier $700. The model at hand is a good one, too — it’s a member of the UK6190 Series, which have received stellar reviews across the board.

If $700 is still a little steep (tax season has only just passed, after all), Best Buy is offering customers the option to take that figure and divide it by twelve, reducing the cost to a more digestible $58 per month over twelve months. It’s also throwing in a 10% rebate for those who want to take that route, further boiling the price down to $630.

Now let’s talk about the TV itself, starting with the fact it’s equipped with an LED screen, which is crisp, sharp and has a fantastic default color profile out of the box — eliminating the need to tweak the color temperature.

Like the 43-inch LG 43UK6300PUE smart TV we highlighted earlier this week, the UK6190 Series is a 4K TV capable of showcasing both native 4K Ultra HD content, like Daredevil, Stranger Things, and Suits, as well as standard Full HD material (think: Friends and Game of Thrones) in upscaled 4K resolution.

Being newer than than the 43UK6300PUE, the 70-inch UK6190 Series does a better job at upscaling content, too. It also has a superior multi-format HDR standard, which factors both HDR10 and HLG with LG’s advanced tone mapping tech to extract more detail from darker scenes.

The TV also features LG’s Ultra Surround Audio — that’s the firm’s branding for the two built-in 10W speakers, which are tuned to deliver an immersive audio experience from seven virtual channels. The intention here is to strip away the need for additional equipment, such as a soundbar and subwoofer. That said, most users who enjoy immersive sound will likely want to connect to a supplemental sound source.

Despite that, the 70-inch LG UK619 is a bargain at $700 if you’re in the market for a high-end 4K TV. And for the extra $300 you’d have to add to that figure if it were at its usual price, you can pair it with a fantastic top-of-the-line soundbar, like the Yamaha YAS-207, for a more impressive viewing experience.

If you aren’t sold, or don’t have $700 to blow on a TV, we’d recommend checking out our list of the best TV deals available right now. There are plenty of more affordable (and expensive, if that’s what you’re after) deals to choose from, including a near-best-in-class Samsung 75-inch QLED for $1,978 — a total saving of $1,219.

Not sure what makes a good TV? Check out our buying guide.

