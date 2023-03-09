Massive TVs used to cost at least $1,000, but they’re now more affordable, especially with the TV deals that retailers are rolling out. Here’s a good example from Best Buy — this 75-inch LG 4K TV with a $220 discount on its original price of $800, so you’ll only have to pay $580 for it. That’s a steal no matter how you look at it, so we don’t expect stocks to last long. Before it gets sold out or the offer expires, push through with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 75-inch LG 4K TV

This LG 4K TV, officially named the LG 75UP7300PUC 4K TV, features a 75-inch screen — you’ll have to check out guide on what size TV to buy if it will fit where you’re planning to place it. If that’s a yes, get ready to watch your favorite content with vivid colors and sharp details because of its 4K Ultra HD resolution, as the TV is powered by LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K.

Shoppers expect the best TVs to run on operating systems that enable streaming capabilities. For this 4K TV, you’ll be able to access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and all of the other popular services through LG’s webOS 6.0. Adding to the virtually unlimited library of content is the platform’s LG Channels, which offers free access to more than 300 streaming channels to make sure that you’ll never run out of things to watch. The smart TV also works with devices that are powered by Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands, and it displays recommendations and updates from your other smart home devices on its Home Dashboard.

If you’re thinking about upgrading your home theater setup with a large display, you should think about going for this 75-inch LG 4K TV. It’s currently available from Best Buy at $220 off, which brings its price down to a very affordable $580 from its sticker price of $800. We’re not sure how much time is left on the offer, so if you’re already looking forward to all the shows and movies that you’ll watch on this 75-inch LG 4K TV, add it to your cart and check out now.

