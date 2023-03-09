 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This LG 75-inch 4K TV is a steal at $580 at Best Buy — save $220

Aaron Mamiit
By

Massive TVs used to cost at least $1,000, but they’re now more affordable, especially with the TV deals that retailers are rolling out. Here’s a good example from Best Buy — this 75-inch LG 4K TV with a $220 discount on its original price of $800, so you’ll only have to pay $580 for it. That’s a steal no matter how you look at it, so we don’t expect stocks to last long. Before it gets sold out or the offer expires, push through with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 75-inch LG 4K TV

This LG 4K TV, officially named the LG 75UP7300PUC 4K TV, features a 75-inch screen — you’ll have to check out guide on what size TV to buy if it will fit where you’re planning to place it. If that’s a yes, get ready to watch your favorite content with vivid colors and sharp details because of its 4K Ultra HD resolution, as the TV is powered by LG’s Quad Core Processor 4K.

Shoppers expect the best TVs to run on operating systems that enable streaming capabilities. For this 4K TV, you’ll be able to access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and all of the other popular services through LG’s webOS 6.0. Adding to the virtually unlimited library of content is the platform’s LG Channels, which offers free access to more than 300 streaming channels to make sure that you’ll never run out of things to watch. The smart TV also works with devices that are powered by Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands, and it displays recommendations and updates from your other smart home devices on its Home Dashboard.

Related

If you’re thinking about upgrading your home theater setup with a large display, you should think about going for this 75-inch LG 4K TV. It’s currently available from Best Buy at $220 off, which brings its price down to a very affordable $580 from its sticker price of $800. We’re not sure how much time is left on the offer, so if you’re already looking forward to all the shows and movies that you’ll watch on this 75-inch LG 4K TV, add it to your cart and check out now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Perfect for March Madness, this Samsung 75-inch 8K TV is $1,700 off
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 9, 2023 4:00AM
Samsung 2022 QN800B 8K Neo QLED TV.

It's almost time for March Madness, and TV manufacturers know. They'll do anything they can to get you to spring for a new display before the tournament starts, including cutting prices by insane amounts. Samsung has taken this to heart, and released some crazy TV deals and QLED TV deals. Right now you can grab the 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV for $3,000. Not cheap, but a massive discount of $1,700 off the usual price tag. Grab it before the tournament starts or the discount ends.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV
The Samsung 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV is a force to be reckoned with. 8K TV is clearly the future and while March Madness isn't broadcast in 8K, this TV is able to upscale all sources to an 8K-like picture. That way, March Madness looks fantastic and you're all set for the future too. As one of the best TV brands, Samsung knows how to get the best out of any technology, particularly QLED.

Read more
One of Samsung’s best 85-inch QLED TVs is $1300 off right now
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 9, 2023 2:35AM
Samsung 2021 QN80A 4K QLED TV

Samsung frequently offers some of the best TV deals around and that's certainly the case with the offer it has on the Samsung 85-inch Q80B QLED TV right now. Normally priced at $3,300, you can buy it today for $2,000. A saving of $1,300 is fantastic going. Even if this still isn't exactly in impulse buy territory, it's one of the best QLED TV deals around. If you've been holding out to treat yourself to a high-end and huge TV for less, you're going to love this TV.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch Q80B QLED TV
As one of the best TV brands around, it's clear that Samsung knows how to make many of the best TVs. The Samsung 85-inch Q80B QLED TV is pretty special. QLED is one of the best technologies for TV owners right now thanks to how it offers deep blacks, bright whites, and fantastic imagery at all times. The Samsung 85-inch Q80B QLED TV adds to all this through its use of Quantum HDR so you get truly immersive colors that provide you with fantastic detail at all times.

Read more
Samsung’s ultra-loud party speaker just got a $200 price cut
Albert Bassili
By Albert Bassili
March 9, 2023 12:01AM
samsung mx st90b sound tower deal march 2023 lifestyle

Whether you're watching movies or listening to music, you deserve a high quality speaker -- especially if you're having people over. The speakers set the tone of the party, and a tiny Bluetooth speaker just isn't going to cut it. Samsung is one of the highest quality audio equipment manufacturers in the world, and they have a great speaker for parties: the MX-ST90B Sound Tower. It's great for both indoor and outdoor events. It isn't exactly cheap, but right now it has a nice discount. It's $200 off, bringing the total to $1,000. Here's why you should consider dropping that kind of cash on your sound system.

Why you should buy the Samsung MX-ST90B Sound Tower
What sets the MX-ST90B Sound Tower is the massive 1,700 watts of power it can put through its speakers, meaning you can fill a significantly large room with sound if you'd like. It has six speakers inside, two of each bass, mids, and tweeters, so you have a full range of frequencies to work with, especially if you love bass since it has some excellent bass boosting. We certainly appreciate the app that connects to the speaker, which gives you a lot of control over the EQ, something we don't often find in speakers that come with preset EQs. Speaking of which, if you'd rather not fuss around with EQ settings, there are a few sound modes that you can pick from Party, Standard(MONO), Hip-Hop, EDM, Rock, Latin, House, and Regeea.

Read more