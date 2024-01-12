You probably didn’t think you can get an 86-inch display for your living room for less than $1,000, but that’s exactly what Best Buy is offering with its $450 discount for the 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV. From its original price of $1,250, it’s down to just $800, which is an amazing price for a screen that’s this huge. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you’re interested though, because TV deals like this almost always get sold out quickly.

Why you should buy the 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV

If you’ll be dealing with a display that’s as big as the 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV, you’ll first need to consult our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for it. Once you confirm that you do, get ready to enjoy sharp details and lifelike colors with the TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution, while its support for HDR10 will allow you to watch HDR content with extended contrast. The 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV also comes with a Filmmaker Mode that will let you view movies just as directors intended them to be shown.

The 86-inch LG UR7800 Series 4K TV is powered by AI with its a6 AI Processor Gen 6, creating enhanced images and improved sound while also upscaling non-4K content to 4K quality. To maximize this, the 4K TV runs on the webOS 23 platform, which grants access to an unlimited library of content through all of the popular streaming services, plus more than 300 free LG Channels covering a wide range of genres.

