Prime Day deals drop the price of this LG soundbar bundle from $600 to $297

If you’re not impressed by the audio output of your TV, give it a boost by buying a soundbar from this year’s Prime Day deals. If you don’t want to go through all the offers, here’s a recommendation — the LG S75Q 3.1.2-channel soundbar, which is available for just $297. It’s down to less than half its original price of $600 following a $303 discount from Amazon, but you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you want to get the soundbar for this cheap. If you wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday, there’s a good chance that you’ll miss out.

Why you should buy the LG S75Q 3.1.2-channel soundbar

As the best TVs get thinner, they no longer have enough space for top-tier speakers. If you want the complete cinematic experience in your living room, you’re going to have to invest in a soundbar like the LG S75Q 3.1.2-channel soundbar. Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains what those numbers mean — the “3” refers to the number of channels, namely left and right channels, plus a center channel that makes speech in movies and shows clearer, while the “1” means that the soundbar comes with a subwoofer that is dedicated for low-frequency audio like rumbling bass and explosion sounds. Lastly, the “2” means that there are two dedicated drivers that fire up to the ceiling to bounce sound down and create an enveloping effect to enable Dolby Atmos surround sound and DTS: X.

Like the best soundbars, the LG S75Q 3.1.2-channel soundbar supports HDMI eARC connections to make sure that you don’t experience any audio downgrades within your home theater setup. However, you also have the option of using a Bluetooth connection, so you can play your music or the audio of the streaming content that you’re watching on your smartphone on the soundbar.

There’s a lot of Prime Day soundbar deals to choose from, but for one of the top offers with amazing value, take a look at Amazon’s $303 discount for the LG S75Q 3.1.2-channel soundbar. From $600, it’s yours for an affordable $297, but you’ll have to add it to your cart and check out immediately because we’re not sure how long the bargain will remain available. If you’re already looking forward to a much improved home theater setup with the LG S75Q 3.1.2-channel soundbar, don’t hesitate with your purchase.

