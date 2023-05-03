 Skip to main content
Selling like hotcakes: Walmart has a 50-inch 4K TV under $200

Even with all the TV deals online, you won’t often see an offer for a 50-inch 4K TV for less than $200. That’s why you shouldn’t miss this opportunity — the 50-inch Onn 4K TV for just $198 from Walmart, following a $40 discount on its original price of $238. With more than 1,000 units sold over the previous 24 hours, we’re not sure how long this bargain will remain available, so you should buy the 4K TV while there are still stocks left.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Onn 4K TV

This Onn 4K TV may be cheap, but you’ll still be able to enjoy watching shows and movies on its 50-inch display in 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike colors and sharp details. The TV also offers a refresh rate of up to 60Hz, for smooth motion on the screen when you’re watching action movies or playing video games, and VESA mount compatibility to give you more options on how to install it in your home theater setup.

Similar to the best TVs, the Onn 4K TV is a smart TV. It’s powered by the Roku platform, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. The operating system also offers a customizable home screen where you can place your favorite apps, as well as show all of the available input sources such as cable, satellite, and video game console. The Onn 4K TV will also work with the Roku mobile app, which you can download on your iOS or Android device. You can use the app as another remote, and it will also allow you to search for content through voice commands.

It may be time for an upgrade with Walmart’s $40 discount for the 50-inch Onn 4K TV. It’s already affordable at its sticker price of $238, so it’s a must-buy with its lowered price of $198. It’s a very popular offer though, with more than 1,000 shoppers buying the 4K TV in the past 24 hours. Once its stocks are sold out, we’re not sure when we’ll see another offer for a 50-inch 4K TV for below $200, so it’s highly recommended that you purchase the 50-inch Onn 4K TV right now.

