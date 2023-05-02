 Skip to main content
Walmart shoppers love this 65-inch 4K TV, and it’s under $300

Briley Kenney
By

Outside of the major holiday shopping events at the end of the year, there are a variety of excellent TV deals if you know where to look. You don’t necessarily have to wait all year to find a crazy discount, but you do have to be vigilant. The good news is if that describes you, and you’ve been waiting for a great deal to fall in your lap, well, one is here. Walmart is currently offering the 65-inch Onn Roku 4K TV for just $298. Since it’s normally $368, this deal saves you about $70, which may not seem like much, but the TV is already priced remarkably well for what it offers. You’d be hard-pressed to find a TV this size, with these features, for around the same price, let alone cheaper. Hurry though, the deal isn’t going to stick around forever.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Onn Roku 4K TV

For starters, you don’t need any other streaming devices to start watching your favorite movies and shows. Right out of the box, as long as you have a reliable WiFi source, you can begin watching through Roku’s smart streaming platform, with quick access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, you name it. Everything will look fantastic on this large, 65-inch LED panel with a 4K 2160P resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. That rate offers smooth and fluid motion on screen even during intense action scenes.

Back to the TV, you can also watch content on cable, satellite, or from an antenna, thanks to the coaxial input. But it’s with Roku’s streaming support that the experience is truly elevated. The voice remote allows you to search for content and control playback all with the sound of your voice. But you’ll get access to all of the major apps and services, you can install new channels at any time, including the free Roku TV channel, and stream content directly from your mobile devices.

Taking a peek at the best 4K TVs for under $500, you’ll notice this Onn panel is right in line with many of them and has the same features even at a lower price point normally, never mind the current discount. Moreover, out of over 3,700 reviews, Walmart shoppers have given the TV a collective rating of four stars, showing people love this set. So, now is an excellent time to grab a 4K smart TV for your extra rooms, an outdoor patio, or a living room replacement if you need an upgrade. It is VESA mount compatible, with a 300 by 300 configuration, and can also interact with smart home devices via Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Normally $368, you’re getting a $70 discount with this deal, bringing the final price down to $298. Now, that’s an excellent price for any 65-inch 4K TV, but since it has Roku built-in, and can start streaming right away, well, you probably won’t find much better, right now. If you’re interested, even a little, jump on this deal while it’s still available. They always sell out fast.

