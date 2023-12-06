Don’t miss your chance to get this 75-inch 4K TV under $500

Want a huge 75-inch TV without paying a fortune? Walmart has the pick of the TV deals for this situation with an Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless Roku TV for $498 reduced from $678. The $180 discount makes this an incredibly tempting proposition for anyone who wants a big screen experience without spending a fortune. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading while we take you through things. If you know it’s for you, simply tap the buy button below to get straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless Roku TV

Sure, Onn. doesn’t feature in our look at the best TV brands but it’s still worth your attention and cash. All the essentials are here including the pivotal 75-inch 4K panel. While it might lack extras such as Dolby Vision, you get the basics.

One key advantage to the Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless Roku TV is how easy it is to use. It has Roku Smart TV built-in so you can easily stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes from thousands of free or paid channels. A customizable home screen makes it simple to find what you want to watch with you able to focus on your favorite streaming services for easy browsing.

Some people may even find this operating system more appealing than those from the best TVs even if it isn’t always as pretty to look at. If you prefer voice controls, you can also do so via the free mobile app for Roku. From there, you can browse channels or use voice commands to do your bidding. You can even search via the title, artist, actor or director.

Elsewhere, there’s three HDMI ports along with one USB and LAN port, so all the key options are here. You can easily add on a games console or other device if you choose to. It’s also VESA mount compatible if you plan on wall-mounting it. Given the size of the TV, you probably want to so that you free up more room in your living space.

For a huge TV at an affordable price, strongly consider the Onn. 75-inch 4K Framless Roku TV while it’s on sale at Walmart. Usually priced at $678, it’s down to $498 so you save $180 off the regular price. A 75-inch TV for under $500 is a pretty sweet deal so check it out now before the deal ends soon.

