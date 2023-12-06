 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss your chance to get this 75-inch 4K TV under $500

Jennifer Allen
By
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
Onn.

Want a huge 75-inch TV without paying a fortune? Walmart has the pick of the TV deals for this situation with an Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless Roku TV for $498 reduced from $678. The $180 discount makes this an incredibly tempting proposition for anyone who wants a big screen experience without spending a fortune. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading while we take you through things. If you know it’s for you, simply tap the buy button below to get straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless Roku TV

Sure, Onn. doesn’t feature in our look at the best TV brands but it’s still worth your attention and cash. All the essentials are here including the pivotal 75-inch 4K panel. While it might lack extras such as Dolby Vision, you get the basics.

One key advantage to the Onn. 75-inch 4K Frameless Roku TV is how easy it is to use. It has Roku Smart TV built-in so you can easily stream over 500,000 movies and TV episodes from thousands of free or paid channels. A customizable home screen makes it simple to find what you want to watch with you able to focus on your favorite streaming services for easy browsing.

Related

Some people may even find this operating system more appealing than those from the best TVs even if it isn’t always as pretty to look at. If you prefer voice controls, you can also do so via the free mobile app for Roku. From there, you can browse channels or use voice commands to do your bidding. You can even search via the title, artist, actor or director.

Elsewhere, there’s three HDMI ports along with one USB and LAN port, so all the key options are here. You can easily add on a games console or other device if you choose to. It’s also VESA mount compatible if you plan on wall-mounting it. Given the size of the TV, you probably want to so that you free up more room in your living space.

For a huge TV at an affordable price, strongly consider the Onn. 75-inch 4K Framless Roku TV while it’s on sale at Walmart. Usually priced at $678, it’s down to $498 so you save $180 off the regular price. A 75-inch TV for under $500 is a pretty sweet deal so check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The best Samsung The Frame TV deals — from just $600
Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.

When it comes to high-quality, and uniquely-designed TVs, there's no better option than Samsung's The Frame series. Designed from the ground up to look and embody an artistic picture frame, these QLED-capable TVs are bright, vivid in color, and downright gorgeous. You can also use them to show off -- you guessed it -- real pieces of art when you're not using them as a TV. As you might expect, they're meant to be mounted flush against the wall. Unfortunately, they're expensive and they don't appear often on our list of the best TV deals. That also means, when they are on sale, it's the best time to take the leap. You get an amazing TV at a great price and your home, and entertainment, will never appear better.
Today's best Samsung The Frame TV deals

If you're looking to save big on Samsung's iconic The Frame TV, you've come to the right place. Here are all the best deals available:

Read more
Best Samsung TV deals: Save on 4K TVs, QLED TVs, OLED TVs, 8K TVs
A person watching a Samsung TV.

Samsung is almost universally amongst the best TV brands, which makes its lineup of 4K TVs a good option if you’re looking to expand, upgrade, or start from scratch a home theater setup. A new Samsung 4K TV -- or 8K TV if you want to go bigger -- actually makes a great way to save as well, as there are a lot of Samsung TV deals taking place right now. We’ve tracked down the best available, so whether you’re comparing between QLED and OLED TVs or want to ensure you get something that compares with the best TVs, read onward, as there’s likely a deal available for you.
Best Samsung TV deals

Neither OLED nor QLED, these are the best Samsung TV deals we could find. But don't be fooled, these smart TVs are just as gorgeous as some of the others:

Read more
This 65-inch Samsung OLED TV is $500 off for a limited time
The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.

Best Buy has one of the better TV deals currently around if you're looking for a high-end OLED TV for less. Over at the popular retailer, you can buy the Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV for $1,600 thereby saving $500 off the usual price of $2,100. This is a well-sized TV for most living rooms while also packing all the essential features you need to enjoy a great visual experience while you game or watch a movie. If you're tempted but not entirely sure, read on while we take you through what the TV offers.

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV
Samsung is one of the best TV brands you can buy from at the moment with its S90C OLED TV a particular highlight. As the name suggests, you get OLED technology which is a great starting point for any high-end TV. It means you get a panel with self-lit pixels so that each pixel can be illuminated independently of each other. That ensures you can enjoy deep blacks and vibrant colors all on one scene without any quality being compromised. HDR OLED goes one step further by analyzing each scene so you get richer and more accurate colors than regular OLED. The TV is also Pantone validated so that you get colors looking just how they should.

Read more