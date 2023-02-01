Save 40% on Peacock Premium when you subscribe today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’ve been considering signing up for a new streaming service, we’ve spotted an awesome deal on Peacock Premium. Right now, you can grab a year’s worth of Peacock Premium for just $30 working out as a huge saving of 40% over the usual price. All you need to do is enter the coupon code NEWYEAR23 when signing up to it. Let’s take a deeper look at why Peacock is worth it.

Why you should sign up for Peacock

Peacock may not be one of the best online streaming services right now but it’s significantly cheaper than the competition with this deal.

It’s simple to use and offers more than 80,000 hours of original, current and classic movies as well as TV shows. All your favorites are here like Parks and Recreation and The Office, but you also get access to the latest NBC shows the day after they air on regular TV. These include Late Night with Seth Meyers and Saturday Night Live. The service also offers live sporting events that include Premier League soccer, WWE, Sunday Night Football, and MLB Sunday Leadoff.

Peacock is at its strongest with TV shows so check out our look at the best shows on Peacock. Recent additions include Bel-Air, the new dramatic take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. There’s also Poker Face starring Natasha Lyonne. It’s an inverted detective story that has a great ‘whodunit’ story every week. Whatever your tastes, there’s something here for you to watch.

The best movies on Peacock also include great hits like The Cabin in the Woods, Back to the Future, and Die Hard, so there’s a little bit of everything here.

You can watch all of these when you sign up for Peacock Premium. The service is ad-supported but even then, $30 a year for all this content is pretty good. Alternatively, you can use the code NEWYEAR23 to get $20 off a year of Peacock Premium Plus so you get it entirely ad-free. It works out as $80 instead of $100. Whatever your intentions, there’s a lot to like about Peacock Premium. It may not be the greatest streaming service around just yet but it has plenty of potential and at this price, it’s hard to resist.

