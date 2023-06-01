 Skip to main content
Get these Philips water-resistant wireless earbuds for $18

Jennifer Allen
By

Regular readers will know roughly what kind of headphone deals unfold each day and will get why we’re stunned by being able to buy true wireless earbuds for just $18. The earbuds in question are Philips T2206 True Wireless Earbuds so they’re not exactly the very best, but they are incredibly cheap. The deal is available at Woot where the earbuds normally retail at $50 so you’re saving 64% off the regular price. If you have a Prime membership, you also get free standard shipping included in the deal. Sound tempting? Let’s take a look at what else you need to know.

Why you should buy the Philips T2206 True Wireless Earbuds

In an ideal world, you might want the very best headphones but there’s invariably a catch. The obvious one is money — amazing headphones aren’t cheap — but you might also be someone that’s prone to losing their earbuds frequently and it’s pretty painful to spend hundreds of dollars on earbuds that you soon misplace. That’s where the Philips T2206 True Wireless Earbuds come in. At this price, they’re bordering on disposable.

The Philips T2206 True Wireless Earbuds offer all the essentials. That includes a six-hour battery life that can be extended to 18 hours once you factor in the charging case. A quick 15-minute charge gives you back an hour so you won’t be stuck here. While we wouldn’t rely on exceptional sound quality here, they still do the job and you have a choice of ear tips so things feel just right for you. The earbuds are IPX4 rated too so they can handle sweat or a little rain without any bother making them a good fit for your workouts or walks.

It’s also possible to take calls with just one earbud while the other one charges, with the mic automatically assigned to the earbud you’re using. There’s instant pairing too to help with the convenience side of things.

If you’re in need of some super cheap earbuds, the Philips T2206 True Wireless Earbuds are a reliable choice. They’re available now at Woot for just $18. You’ll need to be fast though as this deal ends when the day does, so you only have a matter of hours to take advantage of it.

