Philo free trial: Stream live TV for free for a week

Noah McGraw
By
Philo.

Philo is a live TV streaming service that gives you access to over 70 channels for the low price of $25. It’s a simple cable-replacement service with a lot of your favorite channels on it, including AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV, Nickelodeon and many more. Like all the best live TV streaming services, you can get Philo on your TV by using the Smart TV app or a streaming stick like the Amazon Fire 4K. You can also use it on your laptop or phone. Philo includes unlimited free cloud-based DVR, so you can record and rewatch shows even if they haven’t yet appeared on a streaming service like Netflix. You get all of this without being tethered to a cable box, and there is no contract, so you can cancel whenever you want. The service is cheap, but if you want to test it out before you buy, you can always check out the Philo free trial.

Is there a Philo free trial?

Yes, there is a Philo free trial. You can get a full week of the service completely free. You will have to enter your payment information though, so  don’t forget to cancel your subscription once your trial is up if you don’t intend on continuing with the service. The signup process is simple. You just have to enter your basic info (including a credit card) and confirm your account via an email. You’ll be streaming live TV within five minutes. You can even use the unlimited Cloud DVR for that week, but you’ll lose access to the things you recorded after your week is up.

Can you get Philo for free?

There isn’t a way to get Philo for free. The service costs $25 per month, unless you use a coupon code or find a deal (more on that below). There currently aren’t any sign-on bonuses or package deals that give you the service completely free, although some give you a discount. Your best bet for getting the service for free is to leverage the Philo free trial.

Are there any Philo deals?

After your Philo free trial is over, you’ll be looking for a way to save some cash on the subscription. Even though $25 per month is one of the cheapest live TV streaming services out there, there are ways to make it cheaper. If you’re a T-Mobile user, you can get the service for only $15. All you need is a T-Mobile or Sprint phone number. Signing up through your T-Mobile account will get you a 40% discount on the service for one full year. It will go back to $25 after that.

Philo has some ways to save money if you bundle services.  There are Philo add-ons that cost a bit more per month but give you access to a select group of channels, usually centered around a theme. One of them is the Movies & More package, which gives you a bunch of movies channels for only $3 per month. Aside from free services like Tubi, $3 has to be one of the lowest prices for a streaming package we’ve ever seen.

