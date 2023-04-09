If you’re trying to upgrade your home theater experience, a 55-inch TV sits nicely between the ideal size for a living room and the price. Luckily, there’s a great deal from Best Buy on this 55-inch Roku Select Series, which is not only a great TV, but it’s also going for a surprisingly low $300, down from the usual $430 it retails at.

Why you should buy the 55-inch Roku Select Series

While 4k has become somewhat standard on modern TVs, regardless of the price range, we rarely see broad HDR support in this price bracket. But this Roku Select Series has it, and not only HDR 10+ but also HLG, which is the HDR format that most broadcasters use, so if you’re into sports, this is the perfect TV to give you excellent image quality. That said, the base refresh rate is only 60Hz, which means you aren’t going to get a lot out of things like modern console gaming, but if that’s not important to you, then this isn’t that much of an issue. We also really like the auto-brightening feature, which adjusts the brightness according to room lighting, which is a fantastic convenience feature if your TV is in a place with many windows.

Another great convenience feature of the Roku Select Series is the remote with a microphone, which allows you to control the TV with your voice, and it even has a ‘find-my-remote’ feature, which is neat. Of course, this is all wrapped around the Roku TV platform, probably one of the best ones out there, along with Samsung and Amazon. That means you’ll get access to all the modern apps and shows that you’d expect, and it even integrates with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit, so everybody is covered.

Overall, the 55-inch Roku Select Series TV is already pretty great, but with the deal from Best Buy bringing it down to $300, it’s a steal and a perfect addition to your home theater setup. That said, if you’d prefer something a bit bigger with similar pricing, there are some great 65-inch TV deals, or you could check out some general TV deals from various sizes and manufacturers.

Editors' Recommendations