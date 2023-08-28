Typically, you don’t see many of the best TV deals throwing in extras. Sure, you get a great price on a new TV set, but other than the discount, it ends there. If you’ve been holding out for a great deal that does toss in an extra, well, now’s your chance. Best Buy is currently offering a fantastic deal on the Samsung 43-inch Class CU7000 Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV, which saves you $20. Normally $300, and already a great price, it’s down to $280 with this offer. Best of all, it includes a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the Xbox game streaming service that gets you access to a library of excellent video games. Xbox Game Pass works with Samsung Gaming Hub to stream games to your TV. No console or extra equipment is needed — although you might want a controller.

Why you should buy the Samsung 43-inch Class CU7000 Crystal 4K UHD smart TV

Besides the one-month free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, this is a 4K ultra-high-definition smart TV running Samsung’s Tizen platform. That means you can stream your favorite movies and shows across your preferred streaming services after connecting to your local Wi-Fi network immediately. The Samsung Smart TV Hub also includes access to the Gaming Hub, with game streaming support, and a host of additional features, like interacting with smart home devices.

The Samsung crystal processor with 4K UHD upscaling ensures your content always looks fantastic, even legacy standard definition and regular high-definition content. PurColor technology offers a wider spectrum of colors for a vibrant and bright picture. Mega contrast, HDR support, object tracking, and Sound Lite ensure a fully immersive surround and cinematic experience.

This Samsung TV is also compatible with Q-Symphony to amp up your audio. It pairs seamlessly with Q-Series and S-Series soundbars to operate as one interconnected home entertainment system.

Of course, that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is going to work well with this TV regardless of whether you own a modern-gen console or PC. That’s because you can stream right to the TV, connecting a controller to play some of the hottest titles out there. And it’s all yours for just $280, which is $20 off the regular price (normally $300). That’s an excellent deal, especially considering that a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs about $17.

