This Samsung 65-inch 4K TV is discounted to $400 today

Aaron Mamiit
The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.
Samsung

For those who are on the lookout for cheap TV deals with large screens, here’s an offer that will be hard to refuse — the 65-inch Samsung CU7000 4K TV for only $400 from Best Buy. It’s actually already pretty affordable at its original price of $480, but the $80 discount makes it an even more tempting purchase. There’s no telling how much time is remaining on the bargain and when stocks will run out, so if you want to make sure that you get this huge TV with savings, you have to push forward with the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung CU7000 4K TV

The 65-inch Samsung CU7000 4K TV is pretty big — in fact, you may need to consult our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for it. The large screen isn’t all about size though, as it’s also sharp and colorful with 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for HDR. To complete your personal cinematic experience, the 4K TV also offers 3D surround sound with Samsung’s Object Tracking Sound Lite technology, and it works with Samsung soundbars that are equipped with the Q-Symphony feature for further optimizations to audio.

You’ll never run out of things to watch if you’re subscribed to streaming services, which you can access through the 65-inch Samsung CU7000 4K TV’s Tizen platform and the Samsung Smart TV Hub. Gamers, meanwhile, won’t even have to connect a console to the 4K TV because of the Samsung Gaming Hub, which collects all of the popular cloud gaming services in one place.

You don’t need to empty your savings account to upgrade your home theater setup with a big display because there are offers like the 65-inch Samsung CU7000 4K TV for an affordable $400. You can get it with the $80 in savings on its sticker price of $480 from Best Buy, but we’re not sure if the deal will still be available tomorrow. If you think the 65-inch Samsung CU7000 4K TV is perfect for your living room or bedroom, stop hesitating and complete your purchase as soon as possible.

