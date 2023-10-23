The 75-inch Samsung Q70C 4K QLED TV is currently on sale for $1,400 from Best Buy, for savings of $400 on its original price of $1,800. It’s not among the cheapest QLED TV deals out there, but for such a massive display, it’s actually a steal. This may be the perfect opportunity to upgrade your home theater setup, but if you want to be able to take advantage of the discount, you shouldn’t be wasting time. Buy the QLED TV now because tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung Q70C 4K QLED TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands, and its QLED technology is among its calling cards in the competitive industry. It’s found in the Samsung Q70C 4K QLED TV, which also features 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 75-inch screen for sharp details and vivid colors, and is powered by Samsung’s Quantum Processor that can upscale all shows and movies to 4K content. As a QLED TV, it comes with a layer of quantum dots on its LED backlight, enabling incredible brightness that’s one of their advantages in the QLED versus OLED comparison. QLED TVs can also last longer than OLED TVs, and they don’t come with the risk of screen burn-ins.

Through Samsung’s ConnecTime, you can stream content and take video calls on the 75-inch display of the Samsung Q70C 4K QLED TV. Gamers, meanwhile, will be treated to steady gaming performance with its support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro. You’ll even be able to access video games without a console through the Samsung Gaming Hub, which brings various game streaming services in one place.

If you want a truly cinematic experience in your living room, you can’t go wrong with the 75-inch Samsung Q70C 4K QLED TV, especially since you can get it for a lower-than-usual price of $1,400 from Best Buy right now. The $400 in savings on its original price of $1,800 still may not make it as cheap as the most affordable TV deals, but it brings the QLED TV within the budget of more families. If you can afford it, you won’t regret springing for the 75-inch Samsung Q70C 4K QLED TV, but you need to hurry with your purchase because there’s no telling when the discount will end.

