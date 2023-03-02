Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

March Madness is nearly upon us so this is a great time to check out the TV deals that might suit your needs best. In particular, we’ve got our eye on the Samsung 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV. When you buy direct from Samsung, it costs $2,900 meaning you save a huge $1,800 off the regular price of $4,700. While this isn’t a cheap TV by any means, it’s still a great bet if you’ve been considering high-end QLED TV deals in recent times. Let’s take a deeper look at it before you consider a purchase.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV

The Samsung 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV is a force to be reckoned with. 8K TV is clearly the future and while March Madness isn’t broadcast in 8K, this TV is able to upscale all sources to an 8K-like picture. That way, March Madness looks fantastic and you’re all set for the future too. As one of the best TV brands, Samsung knows how to get the best out of any technology, particularly QLED.

In the case of this 75-inch 8K model, it uses Samsung’s own Quantum Mini LEDs to offer up a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for intense contrast. Alongside that is its real depth enhancer that mirrors how the human eye processes depth by increasing foreground contrast, leading to content that feels more life-like than ever. Its ultra-high performance 8K processor uses 20 distinct neural networks to deliver phenomenal 8K upscaling so you get the most immersive picture yet. There’s also 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology to give you even more ways for the picture to look great.

Besides the spectacular picture, there’s also Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking sound so there’s vividly realistic 3D sound to go alongside the great visuals. Such sound can also be tailored specifically to your room space, with sensors able to optimize to the acoustic of the space it resides in. Worried about setup? Don’t be. The Samsung 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV has Smart Calibration so you get professional-quality screen calibration in the space of a couple of clicks from your smartphone.

Finally, gamers will love Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ which virtually eliminates lag and blur. A Game Bar makes it easy to make real-time adjustments to various settings as you play too. If you can afford it, it’s easily one of the best TVs around.

Normally priced at $4,700, the Samsung 75-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV is down to $2,900 for a limited time only at Samsung. A considerable saving of $1,800 makes it a steal for anyone who’s previously been considering investing in a high-end TV. While this is far from an impulse purchase, if you’ve been making plans for a while, you’re going to love this kind of saving.

