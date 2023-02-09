 Skip to main content
This is your excuse to upgrade to a 75-inch 4K TV for the Super Bowl

Jennifer Allen
The best way to watch the Super Bowl is by partaking in one of the many excellent TV deals going on. We’ve spotted an exceptional one at Samsung. Today, you can buy the Samsung 75-inch TU7000 4K TV for $680 saving you $120 off the regular price of $800. A sizeable saving on a huge TV, this is the ideal 4K screen for watching movies, sports events, or even gaming. As with all TV deals, there’s no guarantee how long it’ll stick around for so if you’re keen to buy it, hit the buy button now before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Samsung 75-inch TU7000 4K TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands and while it might focus a lot on QLED technology these days, it remains a reliable option for those looking for a regular 4K TV. The Samsung 75-inch TU7000 4K TV is huge while packing in plenty of key features. It has a speedy Crystal Processor 4K that promises to upscale everything into gorgeous looking 4K resolutions so you get a superior picture even if you’re watching regular HD content. HDR further helps matters by providing you with a wide spectrum of colors and extra details, even if the scene is pretty dark. That’s enhanced by Samsung’s Crystal Display technology so you get fine-tuned and crystal clear colors so the picture looks far more natural than usual.

For gamers, an auto game mode automatically optimizes the screen and minimizes input lag so you don’t have to worry about motion blur or any other kind of slowdown. When you’re relaxing, the Samsung OneRemote seen on some of the best TVs makes it easy to control all your devices and find what to watch. A Universal Guide also offers up tailored recommendations so you can spend more time watching compared to searching. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant round off this feature-rich package.

The Samsung 75-inch TU7000 is normally priced at $800 but over at Samsung, you can buy it for $680 saving you $120 off the regular price. A limited-time-only offer, you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out. If this sounds like the TV for you, hit the buy button now.

