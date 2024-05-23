Save $1,000 on this Samsung 83-inch OLED TV for Memorial Day

Best Buy often has awesome TV deals with the current one on the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV being no exception. Right now, you can buy it for $3,000 instead of $4,000. While $3,00 still isn’t cheap, it is a huge discount as you’re saving $1,000 making now the perfect time to invest in a new TV that will enhance your living room massively. If you’re keen to learn more, take a look below while we guide you through everything.

Why you should buy the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV

Samsung is one of the best TV brands around and while its focus is usually on QLED TVs, it’s branched out into OLED models and does a fantastic job along the way. With Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV, you get all the benefits of an OLED panel meaning that each pixel can light up independently of each other. 8.3 million pixels in all can work individually so you get a truly gorgeous picture. It leads to the darkest blacks and the most vibrant colors you can imagine. That’s further helped by HDR OLED which analyzes each scene so you can enjoy truly rich and accurate colors.

It’s also a Pantone validated TV so that the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV provides realistic imagery while the Neural Quantum processor provides excellent 4K upscaling and can upgrade each scene as you view. For gamers, there’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ which ensures action stays smooth and flowing wonderfully without any risk of motion blur along the way.

When it comes to sound, the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV continues its reputation as one of the best TVs with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite. It means you get truly immersive sound so that you’re drawn into the action and feel part of the whole experience.

All these features combined mean that the Samsung 83-inch S90C OLED TV is more than just a huge TV. It’s truly immersive in every way and sure to captivate your attention. Normally priced at $4,000, you can now buy it for $3,000 at Best Buy. A great investment if you can afford it, check it out now before you miss out on the huge $1,000 saving.

