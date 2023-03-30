 Skip to main content
This Samsung 85-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed by $300

Jennifer Allen
By

Best Buy has one of the best TV deals if you’re keen to buy from a very well-known brand. Normally priced at $1,400, you can buy the 85-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV for $1,100 thereby saving $300 off the regular price. A huge TV with great picture quality as you’d expect from Samsung, this is a TV that’s sure to enhance your living space significantly. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading, or hit the buy button to get straight to purchasing it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch 7 Series 4K TV

Samsung has been one of the best TV brands for a long time so you know you’re safe when buying any of its TVs. With the 85-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV, you get a huge 85-inch 4K display but it’s also packed with other useful features. For instance, there’s HDR support which helps you enjoy a range of light levels and a wide spectrum of vivid colors. The TV will also upscale all non-4K content via its Crystal Processor so that whatever you’re watching looks great on this TV. PurColor technology helps fine-tune colors to how they were meant to be seen with the TV able to adjust and optimize the color as needed. There’s also Direct Lit LED technology to further improve contrast with all the shows or movies you may be watching.

Besides the great picture, the 85-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV also offers adaptive sound so dialogue can be cranked up automatically as needed with audio optimized as you watch. There’s also easy-to-use mobile mirroring for Samsung phone users and Tizen OS making it easy to find all your favorite shows. Samsung makes some of the best TVs around so it makes sense that the Samsung 7 Series 4K TV is so well-designed. It also has a remote you can link up to all your other devices if you prefer to have a sole remote to use.

The 85-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV is usually priced at $1,400 but when you buy from Best Buy today, you can pay $1,100. A saving of $300 is sure to appeal to anyone considering buying a large TV. Snap it up now before you miss out.

This Samsung 85-inch 8K TV just got a big price cut
Samsung 2022 QN800B 8K Neo QLED TV.

4K TVs are standard now, but a higher resolution is out there. If you never settle for less than the best, 8K TVs are for you. Of course, cutting edge technology is never cheap. Thankfully there are some TV deals out there on 8K displays. Right now you can buy the 85-inch Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV for $3,800. Like we said, not cheap, but that's after an astonishing $2,700 discount. If you want a 8K TV, now is your time to act.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV
Samsung is one of the best TV brands you can buy from so it makes sense the Korean firm would embrace the latest technology. With the Samsung 85-inch QN800B Neo QLED 8K TV, you get truly phenomenal color and contrast. It uses a grid of Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs to provide you with a billion colors all with ultra-fine precision at all times. Thanks to a Real Depth Enhancer option, it mirrors how the human eye processes depth by increasing foreground contrast so you get more life-like-looking content. While you might be worried about the lack of 8K content right now, you don't need to be as the 8K processor that forms part of the TV is able to upscale pictures to exceptional levels. It uses 20 distinct neural networks to achieve the results so everything looks better than before.

This 77-inch LG OLED TV just got a massive $1,000 price cut
The LG B2 OLED 4K TV in a living room.

We don't see TV deals this good every day, especially on high quality home theater setups like this LG OLED TV. Right now the LG B2 OLED TV is $1,000 off, bringing the price down to $2,300. Obviously that's still expensive, but the TV was worth it even at it's original price, so it's a steal now. Read on to see why this TV will be a fantastic centerpiece to your home theater setup.

Why you should buy the 77-inch LG B2 OLED TV
Not all families have space for a 77-inch display in their home -- you better check out our guide on what size TV to buy first -- but for those that do, the LG B2 OLED TV will let you enjoy a cinematic experience at the comfort of your own couch. The TV will let you watch your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution as it's powered by LG's a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which is also used by its Dynamic Tone Mapping feature for more natural colors, deeper contrast, and more lifelike details. There's also a Filmmaker Mode that makes enhancements with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, so that you can watch movies in the way that their directors intended.

Best Buy Flash Sale: Get this 75-inch QLED TV for just $750
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.

Best Buy just discounted the 75-inch Hisense U6H QLED TV by $50. If you've wanted a massive 75-inch TV and needed just the smallest incentive, here it is. This deal may not stick around for long, so grab it before it's over. If you're not convinced that the U6H is for you, read on or check out our other 4K TV deals.

Why you should buy the Hisense 75-inch Class U6H QLED TV
QLED technology is always worth considering, especially at this price. It adds a layer of quantum dots to a TV's LED backlight with each of these dots emitting their own light with a high level of efficiency once they're exposed to light. It means a far more accurate picture for you which is why the Hisense 75-inch Class U6H QLED TV is so appealing. The company is one of the best TV brands around so it knows how to get the most from the technology.

