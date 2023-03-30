Best Buy has one of the best TV deals if you’re keen to buy from a very well-known brand. Normally priced at $1,400, you can buy the 85-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV for $1,100 thereby saving $300 off the regular price. A huge TV with great picture quality as you’d expect from Samsung, this is a TV that’s sure to enhance your living space significantly. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading, or hit the buy button to get straight to purchasing it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch 7 Series 4K TV

Samsung has been one of the best TV brands for a long time so you know you’re safe when buying any of its TVs. With the 85-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV, you get a huge 85-inch 4K display but it’s also packed with other useful features. For instance, there’s HDR support which helps you enjoy a range of light levels and a wide spectrum of vivid colors. The TV will also upscale all non-4K content via its Crystal Processor so that whatever you’re watching looks great on this TV. PurColor technology helps fine-tune colors to how they were meant to be seen with the TV able to adjust and optimize the color as needed. There’s also Direct Lit LED technology to further improve contrast with all the shows or movies you may be watching.

Besides the great picture, the 85-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV also offers adaptive sound so dialogue can be cranked up automatically as needed with audio optimized as you watch. There’s also easy-to-use mobile mirroring for Samsung phone users and Tizen OS making it easy to find all your favorite shows. Samsung makes some of the best TVs around so it makes sense that the Samsung 7 Series 4K TV is so well-designed. It also has a remote you can link up to all your other devices if you prefer to have a sole remote to use.

The 85-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV is usually priced at $1,400 but when you buy from Best Buy today, you can pay $1,100. A saving of $300 is sure to appeal to anyone considering buying a large TV. Snap it up now before you miss out.

Editors' Recommendations