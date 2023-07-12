 Skip to main content
Order Samsung’s brand new 98-inch QLED 4K TV and get $2,000 off

Jennifer Allen
By
The Samsung Q80C placed in a living room on a TV stand.

While regular Prime Day deals are certainly appealing at the moment, we’re impressed to see what Samsung is offering as part of Prime Day TV deals season. If you want the ultimate home cinema experience, you can preorder the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV for $7,000, saving a huge $2,000 off the regular price of $9,000. Now, we’re not saying that $7,000 is cheap by any means but if you’ve been keen to invest in something huge in every sense of the word, this is a great saving. If that sounds like you, take a look at what else we have to say about it.

Why you should buy the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV

As one of the best TV brands, you’re in safe hands with Samsung. The Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV is certainly a vast example of what Samsung has to offer with a 98-inch screen needing a pretty huge living space to serve it justice. It’s worth it too. Of course, there’s the QLED panel which means you get super vibrant colors across the board. That’s further helped by features like the Supersize Picture Enhancer that uses AI to optimize content for the larger screen. AI and 20 neural networks also boost sharpness, deepen blacks, and upscale any non-4K content. There’s also Direct Full Arrays technology that controls the amount of lighting across all parts of the screen, even in sunlit rooms.

Quantum HDR+ further helps matters by analyzing and enhancing each scene, so you continue to see excellent brightness and contrast levels. There’s also 100% Color Volume as you’d expect from something that’s vying to be one of the best TVs around. Also, there’s Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ technology to ensure seamless and blur-free action at all times for movie fans and gamers. For audio, while you should definitely add on one of the best soundbars, you do at least have Dolby Atmos support along with Object Tracking Sound Lite.

This is going to be an amazing TV for losing yourself to whatever you’re watching. With the vast 98-inch screen, the Samsung 98-inch Q80C will make you feel part of the action or game that’s on screen at the time. It’s bordering on looking like having a wall of entertaining beauty at all times.

The Samsung 98-inch Q80C is currently available for pre-order. Normally priced at $9,000, you can pre-order it for $7,00 for a limited time only direct from Samsung. If you’re keen to invest in a huge new TV, this could be your chance to save big. Do so by hitting the buy button below.

