Stop! Don’t buy this soundbar bundle at Samsung

Why you should buy the Samsung Q800C Q-Series Soundbar and Subwoofer

Why you should buy the Samsung Q800C Q-Series Soundbar and Subwoofer

Samsung makes some of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars you can buy with the Samsung Q800C Q-Series Soundbar and Subwoofer packed with everything you could need in this price range. It promises lifelike audio through its 5.1.2 channel True Dolby Atmos sound system. That means captivating 3D audio and more detailed sound with rich layers of wonders and a more immersive experience.

Alongside that, like the best soundbars, the Samsung Q800C Q-Series Soundbar and Subwoofer appreciate individual needs so it uses Spacefit Sound Pro to amplify sound according to your living space. You get room-filling audio that is calibrated to your space thanks to the soundbar being able to analyze your environment and then automatically optimizing the audio.

Adding to the potential, the Samsung Q800C Q-Series Soundbar and Subwoofer also has adaptive sound so you can hear voices more clearly even at low volume, while each scene is analyzed in real-time so the most important audio is pulled out. There’s also a dedicated game mode so you can enjoy a more intuitive gaming experience.

For those more chill moments, the Samsung Q800C Q-Series Soundbar and Subwoofer has built-in voice assistant support so you can use it to operate your TV as well as other smart devices. With a Q-Symphony compatible TV, you can also pair the Samsung Q800C Q-Series Soundbar with it so the two sets of speakers work as one. It’s all a great way of ensuring superior quality at all times.

The Samsung Q800C Q-Series Soundbar and Subwoofer is available at a significant discount.

