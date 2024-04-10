 Skip to main content
Stop! Don’t buy this soundbar bundle at Samsung

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung HW-Q800A soundbar
Samsung

Going straight to the source for one of the best soundbar deals might seem like an obvious choice but if you’re looking for a Samsung Q800C Q-Series Soundbar and Subwoofer, you don’t want to head to . It’s actually cheaper at Woot with the bundle available for $468 instead of $1,000 and $182 off the deal at Samsung which is $650. A fantastic soundbar, you’re going to love how much better your games and movies sound. Here’s what to expect from it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q800C Q-Series Soundbar and Subwoofer

Samsung makes some of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars you can buy with the Samsung Q800C Q-Series Soundbar and Subwoofer packed with everything you could need in this price range. It promises lifelike audio through its 5.1.2 channel True Dolby Atmos sound system. That means captivating 3D audio and more detailed sound with rich layers of wonders and a more immersive experience.

Alongside that, like the best soundbars, the Samsung Q800C Q-Series Soundbar and Subwoofer appreciate individual needs so it uses Spacefit Sound Pro to amplify sound according to your living space. You get room-filling audio that is calibrated to your space thanks to the soundbar being able to analyze your environment and then automatically optimizing the audio.

Related

Adding to the potential, the Samsung Q800C Q-Series Soundbar and Subwoofer also has adaptive sound so you can hear voices more clearly even at low volume, while each scene is analyzed in real-time so the most important audio is pulled out. There’s also a dedicated game mode so you can enjoy a more intuitive gaming experience.

For those more chill moments, the Samsung Q800C Q-Series Soundbar and Subwoofer has built-in voice assistant support so you can use it to operate your TV as well as other smart devices. With a Q-Symphony compatible TV, you can also pair the Samsung Q800C Q-Series Soundbar with it so the two sets of speakers work as one. It’s all a great way of ensuring superior quality at all times.

Right now, you can buy the Samsung Q800C Q-Series Soundbar and Subwoofer for $468 at Woot meaning you save a huge 53% or $532 off the regular price. Take a look at the deal for yourself by tapping the button below. You won’t be disappointed.

