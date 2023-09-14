 Skip to main content
Hurry – Samsung’s best soundbar bundle is $400 off right now

Jennifer Allen
The Samsung Q910C soundbar underneath a huge TV.
Samsung

For a high-end soundbar experience, check out the soundbar deals at Samsung at the moment. Today, you can buy the Samsung Q-Series Q910C 9.1.2 channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $1,000 meaning you save $400 on the usual price of $1,400. One of the best soundbars you can buy right now, this is one not to be missed if you want to upgrade your home cinema setup. Here’s what you need to know while you consider hitting the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung Q-Series Q910C 9.1.2 channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar

A strong contender among the best Dolby Atmos soundbars around, the Samsung Q-Series Q910C 9.1.2 channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar offers exceptional sound quality. Its 9.1.2 channel sound provides layers of dimension and crystal-clear surround sound at its simplest. Alongside that, if you have the right Samsung TV with Q-Symphony support, you can pair them together so that the Samsung Q-Series Q910C 9.1.2 channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar works with your TV speakers and operates as one. That means an optimized performance with everything syncing together perfectly.

Adding to the Dolby Atmos experience comes SpaceFit Sound Pro which offers room-filling sound that is calibrated to your space. It’s capable of analyzing your environment and automatically optimizing the audio so you get a deep and rich experience that’s personalized to your space. Adaptive sound also provides appropriate sound with scenes analyzed in real time. For instance, you’ll always hear voices clearer than before, making it better than some of the best soundbars. For gamers, a Game Mode Pro offers superior sound while you play too.

For convenience, the Samsung Q-Series Q910C 9.1.2 channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar is wireless too, so you don’t have to worry about cables cluttering up your living space. There’s also built-in voice assistant support along with Apple AirPlay 2 — plenty of extended functionality here.

A truly wondrous soundbar, the Samsung Q-Series Q910C 9.1.2 channel Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar is packed with every feature you could want. A worthy investment for home cinema fans, it usually costs $1,400. Right now, you can buy it from Samsung for $1,000, so you save a chunky $400 off the regular price. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

