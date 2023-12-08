 Skip to main content
If you have a Samsung TV, buy a Q-Series soundbar in this sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung Q-Series 11.1.4-channel surround sound system set up in a luxurious living room.
Samsung

If you got a Samsung TV with a discount from TV deals, you’re surely going to enjoy a magnificent display. However, if you think the audio is lacking, that’s because there’s not enough space to fit premium speakers. It’s highly recommended that you also invest in a Samsung Q-Series soundbar to access the fantastic Q-Symphony feature and create the perfect home theater system. These soundbars don’t come cheap, but fortunately, Samsung slashed their prices. For example, the Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar is down to $1,400 from $1,900 for savings of $500, but like all the offers in this sale, it will only be available for a limited time.

Why you should buy a Samsung Q-Series soundbar

The primary purpose of pairing a Samsung Q-Series soundbar with a Samsung TV is to enable Q-Symphony, which allows the soundbar and the TV to operate as one. This optimizes the channels, which creates an orchestrated audio experience that you can’t get from any other TV and soundbar combination. Other important features found in Samsung Q-Series soundbars include SpaceFit Sound Pro that calibrates the audio according to the environment, and built-in voice assistants to enable voice commands for various functions.

The Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar is the top-of-the-line model of the series, and the successor of the Samsung Q990B soundbar that’s highlighted in our list of the best soundbars as the best home theater replacement. Our guide on how to buy a soundbar explains the numbers in its name — “11” means it offers a total of 11 channels, “1” means it comes with a subwoofer for extra bass, and “4” means it packs four dedicated drivers to enable Dolby Atmos surround sound.

A Samsung TV should be paired with a Samsung Q-Series soundbar to combine an amazing screen with powerful audio. They don’t come cheap, but fortunately, you can get any of its models with a discount from the ongoing soundbar deals of Samsung. The Samsung Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar, originally priced at $1,900, is on sale for $1,400 for $500 in savings, but you can get a Samsung Q-Series soundbar for as cheap as $380. You’ll need to act fast though, because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on these bargains.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
