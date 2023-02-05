A high-end projector can transform your living room into a literal home theater, and nothing does it like the Samsung The Premiere 4K laser projector. You’re looking at a significant investment if you’re interested in the device, but you can at least enjoy savings worth $500 with Samsung’s offer that brings its price down to $3,000 from its original price of $3,500. We’re not sure how long this discount will last, so take advantage of it while you still can.

Why you should buy the Samsung The Premiere 4K Laser projector

Samsung’s The Premiere appears in our list of the best home theater projectors as the best 4K home theater projector, offering 4K resolution on images as large as 120 inches. As an ultra-short-throw projector, you’ll only have to place it 16 inches away from the wall or screen for a 120-inch display — no need for any special installations. The projector offers 2,200 lumens of brightness, which is enough to watch movies clearly during the day, and it comes with built-in sensors that automatically reduce brightness when someone goes near it. Samsung’s The Premiere is also equipped with 30-watt, 2.2-channel speakers and a subwoofer, which do a fine job with the audio if you prefer not to hook it up to external speakers.

The 4K laser projector is also a smart device thanks to Samsung’s Tizen OS, which grants access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ without having to connect it to a separate source. Samsung’s The Premiere is also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung’s Bixby, so you can issue voice commands to these digital assistants to control playback and search for content.

If you’ve got a lot of cash to spend on projector deals, it’s highly recommended that you purchase the Samsung The Premiere 4K laser projector. It’s currently available for $3,000 from Samsung, following a $500 discount to its sticker price of $3,500. It’s still not cheap by any means, but for those who want the absolute best for their home theater setup, it will be worth it. You’ll want to hurry with your purchase though, because it’s unclear when this offer for the Samsung The Premiere 4K laser projector will end.

