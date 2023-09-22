Best Buy has some of the best soundbar deals around with a particularly huge discount on the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar. The high-end soundbar ordinarily costs $2,500 but right now, you can buy it for $2,000. While that isn’t exactly impulse buy territory, a $500 saving will make a huge difference for anyone who’s been considering buying a Dolby Atmos soundbar for a while. It’s sure to enhance your home cinema setup so let’s take a quick look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar

Considered to be one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for anyone looking for something ultra-premium, the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar is pretty special. The soundbar has 13 high-end drivers that produce powerful sound for an all-around impressive experience.

Its immersive sound comes courtesy of the 5.1.4 channel 3D high-quality aural experience. It has deep 30Hz bass without you needing to add on a subwoofer, although there is wired subwoofer connectivity via mono subwoofer pre-out if you want to add one on.

3D surround sound occurs that’s adjusted to the size and shape of your living space. Its advanced room calibration works in conjunction with the latest virtualization soundbar technology. At all times, you can use the built-in and three bespoke AMBEO 3D technology modes. Like the best soundbars, there’s support for a lot of key technologies. That includes Dolby Atmos, DT:X and MPEG-H so you have plenty of options. With five dedicated tweeters, you get studio-grade sound with midrange voices reproduced with excellent precision.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar also has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth along with Chromecast support, AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, and Tidal Connect. That gives you numerous ways to listen to music, or chill and watch your favorite movies or TV shows with them all sounding pitch-perfect. It’s quite the investment but it’s bordering on being unparalleled when it comes to quality levels.

The Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar usually costs $2,500. Over at Best Buy for a limited time only, you can buy it for $2,000 so you’re saving $500 off the regular price. If you’ve been waiting a while to invest in a premium soundbar, this is a great opportunity to do so. Check out the deal now by clicking the buy button below.

Editors' Recommendations