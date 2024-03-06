These Shokz bone conduction headphones are only $55 today

A 31% discount from Amazon’s Woot on the Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones is a great alternative to the headphone deals and true wireless earbuds deals in the market right now, as they offer something different from the rest of the field. There’s still a lot of time left on the offer that slashes their price to just $55 from $80 for $25 in savings, but if you’re interested, you’re going to want to proceed with your purchase as soon as possible. That’s because there’s a chance that the stocks on sale run out sooner than you expect, so it won’t be a good idea to wait until the last minute.

Why you should buy the Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones

The Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones, unlike traditional headphones that cover your ears or wireless earbuds that sit inside your ear canal, use transducers to send vibrations through your cheekbones and send sound directly to your inner ear, according to our explainer on how do bone conduction headphones work. You’ll still be able to hear what’s going on around you, but you’ll be enjoying your music or listening to podcasts at the same time. They’ll also help prevent potential damage to your eardrums, which are sensitive to wear and tear due to high volumes.

In addition to the unique technology, the Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones offer a comfortable but secure fit with their wraparound titanium frame, so they’ll stay in place even during your workouts. The bone conduction headphones will run up to six hours on a single charge, so they’ll last throughout your daily commute or exercise sessions.

If you think you’ll greatly appreciate the benefits of bone conduction headphones, then you should take advantage of the offer from Amazon’s Woot for the Shokz OpenMove. From their original price of $80, they’re down to a more affordable $55 following a $25 discount. If you want to make sure that you get them at 31% off, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction immediately — while the bargain is scheduled to stay live for a few more weeks, the risk of stocks selling out is real, so buy the Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones right now.

