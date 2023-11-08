 Skip to main content
These noise-canceling headphones discounted from $135 to $49

For an affordable pair of noise-canceling headphones, check out the Skullcandy Hesh ANC. From their already relatively cheap sticker price of $135, they’re down to just $49 as part of Walmart’s early Black Friday deals. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to get these wireless headphones with this eye-catching discount of $86 though, as we think this is one of the offers that will get sold out quickly. Don’t waste any more time — add them to your cart and continue with the checkout process as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Hesh ANC wireless headphones

Active noise cancellation is one of the most important features on wireless headphones, according to our headphone buying guide, as it allows you to focus on your music by preventing external sound from reaching your ears. While the Skullcandy Hesh ANC are affordable, they use a four-microphone digital hybrid active noise cancellation system to block the audio from your environment, as you enjoy the excellent sound and deep bass provided by their 40mm drivers.  You can also activate Ambient Mode if you want to listen to what’s going on around you without having to take the headphones off.

The Skullcandy Hesh ANC noise-canceling headphones can run up to 22 hours on a single charge, so you can use them the whole day, but if their battery gets depleted, just 10 minutes of charging will give you back three hours of usage. The wireless headphones are equipped with tactile buttons for functions such as answering calls and controlling volume, and once you’re going to store them, they fold flat so that they can fit in smaller spaces.

You don’t need to spend much on headphone deals if you want active noise cancellation, especially now that this year’s Black Friday deals have started popping up. Here’s one that you wouldn’t want to miss — the Skullcandy Hesh ANC wireless headphones for a very affordable $49, following an $86 discount on their original price of $135. We don’t think stocks will last long for these noise-canceling headphones though, so if you want to get the Skullcandy Hesh ANC for much cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction without hesitation.

