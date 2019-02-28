Digital Trends
Get 40% off Sling TV for the first three months if you're a new subscriber

Simon Cohen
Sling TV is already one of the best values among live TV streaming services, with three tiers of channels and tons of optional add-ons. And now, it’s an even better deal: The company is offering new subscribers the chance to watch their first three months for 40 percent below normal pricing.

That means the 34-channel Sling Orange package and the 47-channel Sling Blue package are now $15 per month each for the first three months. Or you can get the Sling Orange + Blue combo pack for $25 per month for the first three months. Unfortunately, add-0n packages like Sports Extra haven’t been similarly discounted, but it’s still a much better deal than the typical seven-day free trial.

The offer comes at a pretty good time for those who are looking for a way to stream the NCAA March Madness games, which are around the corner. CBS will still be airing the most games, so you’ll need a CBS All Access subscription or an over-the-air (OTA) antenna for that option, but TBS will have 18 games, TruTV will have 13, and TNT gets 12 of them. All three of those stations are included in the Sling Blue bundle. For all of the available sports action on Sling, check out the company’s Game Finder page.

Sling TV is easily the most versatile of the live TV streaming services, thanks to its à la carte way of letting you add and remove features. But it’s also somewhat bare-bones — the basic Orange and Blue packages are missing a DVR option, for instance, which will cost an extra $5 per month. On the other hand, once you sign up for it, it’s pretty amazing, with support for virtually every device that Sling runs on (there are tons) and the ability to keep your recorded shows for as long as you’re a member in good standing. For a complete look at the service, our Sling TV explainer gets into all of the gory details.

Sling’s cancellation policy is easy — you can can cancel any time. And if you do decide to say goodbye, there are even a few free channels you can continue to stream after you’re no longer paying. Still not sure Sling TV is right for you? Check out our complete coverage of the best live TV streaming services. There are more than ever to choose from, including some that cost nothing at all.

