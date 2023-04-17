 Skip to main content
Get this 50-inch Sony 4K TV for $550 at Best Buy today

It may finally be time to upgrade your home theater setup with the 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV, which you can currently purchase from Best Buy at $50 off. From its original price of $600, it’s down to a more affordable $550. We’re expecting this offer to turn out to be one of the most popular TV deals in the market right now, so if you don’t want to miss this bargain, you’ll have to make the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Sony X80K 4K TV

You’ll love watching your shows and movies on the Sony X80K 4K TV, which is powered by the brand’s 4K HDR Processor X1 for 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 50-inch display. Sony’s Triluminos Pro technology enables billions of accurate colors and lifelike images, while Motionflow XR will let you watch action-packed scenes without any blurring. The 4K TV also comes with the 4K X-Reality Pro technology, which will upscale all kinds of content to 4K resolution.

All of the best TVs are smart TVs that will let you access streaming content through their different operating systems. For the Sony X80K 4K TV, you’ll be able to launch Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, among others, on Google TV. The platform also integrates Google Assistant, which will let you initiate various commands such as adjusting volume and switching input sources, and organizes all your favorite content in one place so that you can quickly get to them. Meanwhile, for PlayStation 5 owners, the 4K TV comes with exclusive features that will further improve the output of the console, for an even more memorable gaming experience.

Whether it’s for your living room or bedroom, the 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV will be a nice addition. Best Buy is selling it with a $50 discount that pulls its price down to $550 from its sticker price of $600, for an offer that may be too good for you to refuse. You’ll want to take advantage of this deal for the 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV immediately, because we’re not sure how long it will stay online.

