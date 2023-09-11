 Skip to main content
This Sony 65-inch OLED 4K TV is $600 off right now

Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.
For anyone looking for great premium TV deals, check out Best Buy. Today, you can buy the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV for $2,000 so you save $600 on the usual price of $2,600. This is a big discount on a fantastically high-end TV. If you’re keen to upgrade your living room setup to something that will last and offer a cinematic experience at home, this is your best chance. Here’s what else we know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV

As one of the best TV brands, Sony has embraced OLED technology in recent years. OLED means that each pixel on-screen is self-lit so that different areas of the screen can react differently to other parts. That means deep blacks and vibrant colors all on one screen. With the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV, you get some fantastic technology enhancing the OLED panel even more.

That includes Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR that helps to process and remaster hundreds of thousands of individual on-screen elements in the blink of an eye. There’s also XR OLED Contrast Pro which analyzes and enhances the picture for immersive depth and realism, so you get fantasticality detailed shadows and crisp and clean peak highlights. Alongside that is XR Triluminos Pro which enhances the range of hues and saturation you can see. This is easily one of the best OLED TVs thanks to its wide breadth of features that provide fantastic picture quality.

Gamers also get even better benefits with exclusive features for PlayStation 5 owners. These include auto HDR Tone Mapping which automatically adjusts the HDR settings of the console, while there are HDMI 2.1 ports for the best picture at all times. Intelligent motion processing keeps motion blur a thing of the past whether gaming or watching a movie. Dolby Vision support and a dedicated game menu keep the cool features coming and reinforces the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV as one of the best TVs.

Also packed with great smart TV features and voice assistant support, the Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED TV is a delight to use in every way. It usually costs $2,600 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $2,000 so you save a huge $600 off the regular price. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade to a high-end TV, this is the ideal chance to do so. Hit the buy button now before you miss out.

