There’s no need to wait for the chance to upgrade your home theater setup into your personal cinema, as Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals include an $800 discount on the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV. From its original price of $2,800, it’s available for $2,000 — it’s still not what you’d call affordable, but it’s definitely a worthwhile purchase. It’s unclear if the bargain will remain online through the shopping holiday, but since there’s a chance that stocks sell out, we’re urging you to push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV

The Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV is in our list of the best TVs because of the solid value that its provides. With an 85-inch display featuring 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details, Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR that enables lifelike picture quality, and Dolby Vision that further elevates images with deeper blacks and vibrant colors, your eyes will be in for a treat. You may have to check out our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for the Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV, but once you’ve confirmed, you won’t be running out of things to watch on this 85-inch screen as it’s powered by Google TV, so you’ll be able to access all of the popular streaming services.

As a Sony device, the Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K TV will work seamlessly with the PlayStation 5 and Sony soundbars, so you’ll be gaining a bit more if you’ve invested in the brand’s ecosystem. the 4K TV also supports Apple’s AirPlay, which will allow you to stream photos and videos from your mobile devices to the TV’s screen.

