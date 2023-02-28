Unless you have money to burn, or you’re shooting for top-of-the-line products at the exact moment they’re released, it’s always good to seek out some of the best TV deals, Sony TV deals, or OLED TV deals, depending on what you want. Because these days, there’s really no reason to be buying TVs at their highest price, and there are so many great deals to be had, with more on rotation.

For example, Crutchfield has an awesome 65-inch Sony Master Series XR-65A90J OLED 4K Smart TV — wow that’s a mouthful — on sale, right now, for $800 off. In fact, it’s one of Sony’s best OLED TVs. Normally $2,998, it’s $2,198 plus you can get a $220 Crutchfield gift card with your purchase if you buy before April 2. You’ll want to grab that while it’s available though, we’re not sure how long the instant savings will be available. Read on to learn more about the Sony Master Series TV.

First things first, if you don’t know the difference between the many TV types, you’ll want to do a little research first before grabbing a set. We have a lovely guide that explains what is an OLED TV, but also a direct comparison putting QLED vs OLED in a head to head so you can see which works best for you. All things considered, however, this Sony OLED is beautiful and would make an excellent home theater centerpiece.

While most TVs have similar features, the standout here is Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR which uses AI to deliver a true-to-life picture with immersive, and highly-realistic audio. It blends all the facets of entertainment to create a truly captivating experience, which honestly, is exactly what you’d want in a home theater. OLED technology uses illumination to turn off or on pixels, and when they’re off, they’re completely off delivering true blacks like no other tech. With Google TV onboard, you get smart entertainment and streaming right out of the box, along with all the trappings of that ecosystem like Google Assistant to control basic TV functions with your voice and beyond. Some of the specs include support for HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and an IMAX Enhanced Certification which means this set offers improved performance when watching official IMAX 4K content.

It uses dual band WiFi 5 (802.11), has a 120Hz refresh rate with a maximum supported resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, with pixel-level dimming, 3D surround audio with Dolby Atmos. That’s a lot to take in and honestly spec sheets can get quite long for newer TVs and home theater gear. Just know it’s easy to setup, the picture looks great, and you don’t need much else to enjoy this beautiful set — except maybe a fantastic soundbar or a more substantial audio system.

Normally you’d pay $2,998, but thanks to the current deal, this Sony Master Series TV is $2,198 — which is $800 off — plus Crutchfield is offering a $220 gift card with your purchase if you buy before April 2. Get in on this deal folks while it lasts, it’s a good one.

