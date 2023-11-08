Ready or not, the Black Friday deals are here, raining down from retailers’ coffers like never before. Well, really, earlier than before, this does happen every year. If you’re in the market for some amazing Sony TV deals, Best Buy just dropped a boatload that you can shop today. Yes, today, as in right now, this very moment. There are a ton of Sony smart TVs discounted in a myriad of sizes from 50 inches and beyond — smaller, too if you don’t want anything so big. Regardless, we highly recommend taking a look at the sale for yourself to see what’s available. We’ve also called out a few of the best deals and our favorites below. Let’s get started.

What to shop in the Best Buy Sony TV Black Friday deals

The first thing you’ll need to figure out is what size TV you want because there are similarly-priced TVs across all of the different sizes. Take this , for example, down to just $500 during the sale — normally $590. It’s a fantastic price, but it’s only $50 more than this at $450, instead of $520. Or, what about this slightly smaller for $550, instead of $600. The price points are all in the same range, so you really need to decide what you want before you dive in.

Of course, there are also plenty of larger sets available if you’re ready to go as big as possible, getting more bang for your buck. This absolutely massive is $1,200 on clearance right now, down from $2,000, saving you $800. That’s a true wall-covering set, and you’ll need plenty of room if you’re going to mount it, but it’s well worth the buy-in.

Sony is one of the best TV brands out there, with quality panels and technology to provide you with a truly immersive home theater experience. It’s regularly featured on the list of the best TV deals out there, too. Sony’s prices used to be quite high compared to the rest of the market, but that has definitely changed in recent years. Their normal prices are more than reasonable, but this Best Buy Sony TV Black Friday sale takes those prices, and discounts, to a whole new level. You do not want to miss out, especially if it’s time to upgrade your TV.

As always, we recommend checking out the sale for yourself to see what’s available because we couldn’t possibly cover all of the different Sony TV sets here. First, decide what size you want or what works best for where you’ll be placing your new TV, and then dive in. Hurry, though. These deals won’t be live for long, and Black Friday is just around the corner. We suggest taking advantage now instead of waiting. There’s no guarantee you’ll see the same low prices, and retailers actually raise prices to offset the major discounts, meaning you’re not usually saving more during the big holiday events.

