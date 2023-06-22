 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are discounted again

Aaron Mamiit
By
A man wearing the Sony WH-1000XM5.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Did you miss your chance to get the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with a discount? Don’t worry because Walmart is offering another opportunity, as the retailer has slashed their price by $51. You’ll only have to pay $349 instead of $400 for these popular wireless headphones, but if you want to make sure that you’re able to take advantage of the bargain this time around, it’s highly recommended that you don’t hesitate — proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

There are several reasons why the Sony WH-1000XM5 comfortably sit on top of our roundup of the best headphones, but it all starts with their active noise cancellation that uses two processors and eight microphones to block all external sound. The wireless headphones even have an Auto NC Optimizer, which makes automatic adjustments to the feature depending on your environment and wearing conditions. Their audio quality is also topnotch, as the Sony WH-1000XM5 are powered by the brand’s Integrated Processor V1 for magnificent sound, while call quality is also amazing with four beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

With their ultra-comfortable and lightweight design, you’ll be able to wear the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones all day, and you literally can because they can run up to 30 hours on a single charge. If their battery gets depleted, a quick 3-minute charge will get you 3 hours of usage. The headphones also have touch control settings, so you can easily play and pause your music, adjust volume, and activate your preferred voice assistants, among other functions.

Related

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are currently available for just $349 on Walmart, following a $51 discount on their original price of $400. Whenever they appear in a retailer’s headphone deals, they always get sold out quickly, and we expect the same thing to happen with this offer. If you want to get the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to complete the transaction to buy them right away. If you take too long in thinking about it, their price may be back to normal when you get back to them.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best headphones you can buy are discounted for Cyber Monday
Woman wearing Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones.

For a long time, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones were at the top of the game regarding consumer audio and active noise cancellation technology. Well, it's time for them to move over because their successor, the Sony WH-1000XM5, have taken the crown of best headphones. And right now you can take advantage of some great Cyber Monday deals, like this one from Best Buy, bringing the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones down to $348 from $400. That's pretty good discount for new high-end headphones.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones
It's hard to know where to start with the Sony WH-1000XM5, but the audio seems like a good idea, and we're happy to say that even though they have smaller drivers, the audio fidelity is better than the XM4. Of course, at this end of the scale, a lot of it is subjective, but the truth is that there's an overall finer and more subtle sound than the XM4. Bass response is also rather excellent without being too overwhelming to the whole soundstage. That means the overall tuning is more flat and likely to appeal to more folks, whereas if you prefer something bass-heavy and punchy, you might still prefer the XM4.

Read more
Black Friday headphone deals: Bose QuietComfort 45, Sony WH-1000XM5
Best Black Friday Headphone Deals

Black Friday flew by, but don't worry if you missed out on finding the perfect pair of headphones. There are still a ton of awesome Black Friday headphone deals out there. Many retailers are heavily discounting some of the best headphones around, so whatever your budget, there should be something here for you. Big-name brands like Bose and Sony feature along with many others too. To help you figure out where to start, read on while we take you through all the best Black Friday deals.

Top 5 Black Friday headphone deals
Sony WH-CH710N -- $68, was $150

Read more
Should you buy headphones on Black Friday or wait for Cyber Monday?
Woman wearing Apple Airpods Max.

Black Friday is a great time to pick up some headphones, but the fear of missing out makes some of us worry about clicking on that 'checkout now' button. So, let's consider whether it's worth waiting until Cyber Monday and look at some great headphone deals available now.
Should you buy headphones on Black Friday?
While Cyber Monday will likely have a lot of the same headphone deals as Black Friday, you're better off not waiting for Cyber Monday to pick a deal up. The truth is, you aren't likely to fund much better deals, if at all, so it's best to grab the Black Friday headphone deals that you like rather than potentially missing out by waiting. Plus, if you find a great Cyber Monday deal, you should be in the Black Friday refund window, where you can get your money back and buy the newer and better deal.
Our 5 Favorite Black Friday headphone deals
Sony WH-CH710N -- $68, was $150

While many folks may be familiar with Sony due to the Playstation consoles, many may not realize that Sony is also a massive player in the audio industry, including headphones. Take these Sony WH-CH710N; while they're mid-range headphones at bargain-bin prices, their audio quality is surprisingly good. Granted, it's not going to be as good as higher-end headsets, but it's not meant to be, especially since it costs less than a quarter of their price. That's to say; it's dependable audio across the board that you won't regret. Surprisingly, you even get Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC), a lower-end version of Active Noise Cancellation technology (ANC). It works for what it is, but it's not going to block out more jarring sounds like your neighbor drilling into your shared wall.

Read more