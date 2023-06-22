Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are discounted again

Did you miss your chance to get the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones with a discount? Don’t worry because Walmart is offering another opportunity, as the retailer has slashed their price by $51. You’ll only have to pay $349 instead of $400 for these popular wireless headphones, but if you want to make sure that you’re able to take advantage of the bargain this time around, it’s highly recommended that you don’t hesitate — proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones

There are several reasons why the Sony WH-1000XM5 comfortably sit on top of our roundup of the best headphones, but it all starts with their active noise cancellation that uses two processors and eight microphones to block all external sound. The wireless headphones even have an Auto NC Optimizer, which makes automatic adjustments to the feature depending on your environment and wearing conditions. Their audio quality is also topnotch, as the Sony WH-1000XM5 are powered by the brand’s Integrated Processor V1 for magnificent sound, while call quality is also amazing with four beamforming microphones, precise voice pickup, and advanced audio signal processing.

With their ultra-comfortable and lightweight design, you’ll be able to wear the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones all day, and you literally can because they can run up to 30 hours on a single charge. If their battery gets depleted, a quick 3-minute charge will get you 3 hours of usage. The headphones also have touch control settings, so you can easily play and pause your music, adjust volume, and activate your preferred voice assistants, among other functions.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones are currently available for just $349 on Walmart, following a $51 discount on their original price of $400. Whenever they appear in a retailer’s headphone deals, they always get sold out quickly, and we expect the same thing to happen with this offer. If you want to get the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones for cheaper than usual, you’re going to have to complete the transaction to buy them right away. If you take too long in thinking about it, their price may be back to normal when you get back to them.

Editors' Recommendations