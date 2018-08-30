Digital Trends
Home Theater

Ears-on: How Sony’s new WH-1000X MK3 headphones raise the bar … again

Caleb Denison
By

Sony has just announced the WH-1000x MK3 headphones at IFA 2018, and after no less than 15 hours of nonstop evaluation, we’re convinced we have another set of best-in-class cans in our hands (and over our ears).

Sony already had two home runs in a row with its 1000x series headphones, and now it has a third. The original model challenged then industry-leader Bose, the second generation currently stand as our pick for the best wireless headphones you can buy, and as of today, the third generation are poised to carry on the legacy.

Epic battery life

Just 4 minutes before my Lyft arrived to cart me off to the airport, the WH-1000x MK3 arrived. With just enough time to pull them from 18 layers of bubble wrap, I stuffed them into my backpack alongside my Bose QC35 II and embarked on what would become a 17-hour voyage to Berlin, via Amsterdam.

I was able to use the headphones nonstop on a 10-hour flight to Amsterdam.

With no time to charge the 1000xMK3, I had to trust that Sony’s claim that the headphones could run wirelessly for five hours after just 10 minutes of charging was true. Good news: It is. The headphones were running at about 10 percent on arrival, and I charged them for 15 minutes prior to taking off via a new USB-C charging port (cable included). I was able to use the headphones nonstop on a 10-hour flight to Amsterdam, through a 1.5-hour layover, and for another hour and a half to Berlin. I still had 20 percent left after all of that and have yet to charge them as I write this.

Slimmer and more comfortable

The 1000x series has always been a comfortable pair of headphones for long-term use, but with the 1000xMK3 come a few notable improvements that we find elevate the overall experience. There’s a slimmer profile, yet the earcup is deeper this time around. The headband has an altered radius that better fits the arch of our head and reduces clamping force, and there’s more padding in the headband, too. These new cans are lighter, too, despite improvements to several internal components. Compared to our Bose QC35 II, we might lean a little toward the Bose in the long-term comfort department on breathability alone, but not enough to sway any decision between the two.

More power, better performance

Sony’s new QN1 processor brings a few enhancements to the 100xMK3. It’s really like having two chips in one. The noise-canceling circuit is more powerful and more efficient, and audio processing, held separately from the noise-canceling functions, is meant to be improved as well.

On the noise-canceling front, Sony has added the ability for the headphones to not only cancel out static noises coming from planes, trains, and automobiles, but also noises commonly heard in an office environment, from voices to general clatter. For those times when one does want noises coming through, Sony has built in an algorithm which detects alert noises like horns and sirens and will selectively let those through, based on whether the user is in motion. Fine adjustments to these settings can be made with Sony’s Headphones app, available for iOS and Android.

Studio recordings sound intimate and impeccably produced, as they should.

What’s more, Sony has built pressure sensors into the 1000x MK3 to adjust the level of noise canceling to match surrounding air pressure. We’ve found this feature to work extremely well. We felt no undue pressure at sea level, and no anomalies while in flight.

Audio performance is also meant to be improved, with 32-bit signal processing, a high signal-to-noise ratio, and low distortion. We’ve not had the chance to compare this third-gen set to our second-gen headphones for differences in sound quality, but we can say we’re extremely pleased with the experience thus far. Studio recordings sound intimate and impeccably produced, as they should, while live music recordings sound wide, expansive, and highly immersive. Bass is tight and tuneful, with just a bit of punch in the midbass, and midrange is lucid and transparent, while the treble reveals tons of detail without ever becoming strident.

Fun features

Most of the features are the same this year, but we find they work better than before. Cup your hand over the right earcup and music will pause as sound from around you is piped into the headphones so you can hear your travel partner, office mate, or airline attendant. Will you look a little dorky doing it? Yeah, maybe, but it’s pretty damn convenient.

1 of 7
sony wh-1000x headphones ports buttons
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
sony wh-1000x headphones folding
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
sony wh-1000x headphones full angle
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
sony wh-1000x headphones full
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
sony wh-1000x headphones right cup profile
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
sony wh-1000x headphones right cup front
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends
sony wh-1000x headphones left cup back
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

Swipe and tap controls are also still here, with the ability to play/pause, advance/reverse tracks, and adjust volume up and down with gestures on the right earcup.

Just buy them

The WH-1000x MK3 will arrive on store shelves in September for $350, and we suggest you buy them if you’re in the market for wireless headphones. Once again, Sony has made an impeccable product worthy of my gushing and I stand behind every word. I look forward to putting these headphones on every time I need them, and I know I will for years to come. You will too.

Don't Miss

LG's 88-inch 8K OLED TV makes public debut at IFA 2018. Here's why that matters
Up Next

The Sony Xperia XZ3: Everything you need to know
sonos amp
Home Theater

Sonos’ new ‘Amp’ takes the company back to its roots

With the new Amp, Sonos has flipped the switch on its multiroom audio line to go back to the beginning, integrating its wireless speakers with a customizable, rack-mountable network amplifier for smart-home installations, and much more.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Beosound Edge
Home Theater

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Edge is the wireless home speaker you won’t want to hide

Bang & Olufsen unleashed a looker of a wireless home speaker at IFA 2018 today. Its deceivingly simple design is only outdone by its sound quality, and it's loaded with gimmicky features that beg you to interact with it. We got up close for…
Posted By Caleb Denison
roku streaming stick+ review remote close
Home Theater

JVC will begin shipping Roku TVs, likely by the end of the year

Roku TVs are a great option if you want an all-in-one entertainment solution without shelling out big bucks, and now you'll have even more options, as Roku has announced that JVC will begin shipping its own Roku TVs.
Posted By Kris Wouk
lg 88 inch 8k oled tv introduced ifa2018 ifa 2018 2
Home Theater

LG’s 88-inch 8K OLED TV makes public debut at IFA 2018. Here’s why that matters

LG has unveiled the first 88-inch 8K OLED TV and is showing it publicly at IFA 2018. Here's why we're excited to see an 8K OLED, even though naysayers suggest its a technology before its time.
Posted By Caleb Denison
best stand-up on netflix dave chapelle
Movies & TV

Sit down and watch some of the best stand-up comedy on Netflix

Feeling a little funny? There are hundreds of hilarious comedy specials out there, and you can't be expected to comb through them all. Lucky for you, we've compiled a list of the best stand-up specials on Netflix.
Posted By Rick Marshall
ELAC Uni-Fi UB5 review
Home Theater

From home theater to home studio, these are the best speakers you can buy

Whether you’re looking for a spiffy surround sound setup or a small system to listen to Spotify, a great pair of speakers can make all the difference. These are the best speakers in all shapes and sizes.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata
master and dynamic michael jackson headphones mw50 mj edition 4
Home Theater

Master & Dynamic’s ultra-rare Michael Jackson headphones will make you moonwalk

High-end New York audio brand Master and Dynamic has announced a hyper-limited pair of on-ear/over-ear headphones in honor of late pop music legend Michael Jackson's 60th birthday.
Posted By Parker Hall
Amazon Fire TV Cube
Home Theater

Amazon is working on a free video streaming service for Fire TV owners

Amazon is reportedly working on a free video streaming service for owners of its Fire TV devices, aiming to compete with similar offerings from competitors like Roku. The new service is part of an effort to snag TV advertising revenue.
Posted By Parker Hall
hulu plus ios
Music

Spotify and Hulu add Showtime to $5-per-month college student plan

Spotify and Hulu have extended their popular $5-per-month student bundle to include premium cable channel Showtime, offering those attending an accredited college or university one of the best deals on the internet.
Posted By Parker Hall, Abigail Bassett
samsung q900fn 85 inch 8k qled tv feature
Home Theater

Samsung’s 85-inch 8K QLED TV arrives this year, and costs less than you’d expect

Samsung has taken the wraps off its new 85-inch 8K QLED TV, an ultra-premium display featuring the company's most advanced TV technology available to date. The best news? If you've got the cash, you can actually buy one of these monsters…
Posted By Caleb Denison
tv speaker buying guide
Home Theater

Soundbar? Soundbase? Sound ... system? The best TV speaker options, explained

This TV speaker buying guide clearly sets out your speaker options to boost your TV audio for more explosive sound and clearer dialog. Learn about soundbars, soundbases, powered speakers, and home-theater-in-a-box systems.
Posted By Parker Hall, Ryan Waniata
8k tv everything you need to know
Home Theater

8K TV explained: Everything you need to know about the future of television

Though it may seem that 4K TVs are relatively new, there's another even higher resolution picture coming very soon: 8K TV. Are you going to need to upgrade? We've got the answers to that question and more.
Posted By Kris Wouk
ifa 2017 front entrance
Android Army

IFA 2018 Complete Coverage

CES may be the largest consumer electronics show in the U.S., but IFA owns bragging rights as the largest CE show outside the states. In 2018, the show runs Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, and because of its timing (just in time for buyers to place…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
ultimate ears boom 3 megaboom pricing availability
Home Theater

The Boom 3 and Megaboom 3 hope to make great speakers even better

If you're looking for the power to pump up the party in a portable package, Ultimate Ears' Boom and Megaboom 3 speakers have been among the best options for years now, and with the new Boom 3 and Megaboom 3, they're even better.
Posted By Kris Wouk