Get these popular Sony noise-canceling headphones for $100 today

Aaron Mamiit
The Sony WHCH720N, a popular pair of noise-canceling wireless headphones because of their relatively affordable price, are currently available for even cheaper than usual as part of Best Buy’s early Black Friday deals. From $150, they’re down to $100 after a $50 discount that we’re sure won’t last until the shopping event. It’s unclear if you’ll get another chance at this offer once it expires, so if you’re already looking forward to using these noise-canceling headphones, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction before the day ends.

Why you should buy the Sony WHCH720N noise-canceling headphones

While the Sony WHCH720N won’t match up to the Sony WH-1000XM5 — which hold the top spot in our list of the best headphones — in terms of features and performance, but they’re still proving to be a pretty popular choice. Their active noise cancellation uses dual noise sensor technology and Sony’s Integrated Processor V1 to stop you from getting disturbed by external sound, but they also offer an adjustable Ambient Sound mode with 20 levels so you can dictate how much to let in from your surroundings.

The Sony WHCH720N wireless headphones are comfortable to wear as they feature an extremely lightweight design, so you won’t mind having them on your head the whole day. They can last up to 35 hours on a single charge, with USB-C quick charging giving back up to 60 minutes of usage after just 3 minutes of being plugged in. The wireless headphones also offer Bluetooth multipoint so you can connect two devices at the same time, and they work with the wake words of Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa if you need to ask your preferred digital assistant to do or search for something.

If you’re on the hunt for headphone deals, you should consider Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale for the Sony WHCH720N noise-canceling headphones. From their original price of $150, the affordable wireless headphones are on sale for $100, for savings of $50. There’s no telling if stocks will last until the shopping holiday itself though, or if it will return after the offer expires, so to make sure that you don’t miss this chance to get the Sony WHCH720N noise-canceling headphones with a discount, you should proceed with the purchase immediately.

