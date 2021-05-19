Massive 4K TVs get massive deals at Best Buy today

With all the 4K content that’s being released every day, there’s a growing number of reasons for you to upgrade your TV with 4K TV deals. There’s no shortage of Sony TV deals and Samsung TV deals among retailers, so no matter your budget, you’ll be able to find the perfect 4K TV to add to your home. If you’re hoping to spend less than $1,000 in upgrading to a 4K TV, you most certainly can — you just need to know where to look, and to be patient with your search for the best deal.

Best Buy, one of the most reliable sources for deals on home theater appliances, is selling a pair of massive 4K TVs with significant discounts. The 65-inch Sony X80J Series 4K TV is available at $250 off, bringing its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,150, while the 70-inch Samsung 6 Series 4K TV is currently $100 off, lowering its price to $650 from its original price of $750.

Sony 65-inch 4K TV – $900, was $1,150

The 65-inch Sony X80J Series 4K TV is powered by the brand’s 4K HDR Processor X1, which enables smooth and clear pictures with rich colors and detailed contrasts. The TV’s 4K X-Reality Pro is a unique 4K database that upscales HD content, so you can further take advantage of the display’s 4K quality. The TV also features Sony’s Triluminos Pro Color technology, for colors that are closer than ever to real life.

The Sony X80J Series 4K TV is also a smart TV that’s on the Google TV platform, so it’s easy to download the apps of your favorite streaming services, for hours upon hours of 4K content to watch. Google Assistant is also built-in, so instead of pressing buttons on the remote control, you can use voice commands to control the TV and your other connected smart devices.

If you think the 65-inch Sony X80J Series 4K TV is the perfect addition to your living room, gaming room, or bedroom, then you should take advantage of Best Buy’s offer that applies a $250 discount, bringing its price down to just $900 from its original price of $1,150. It’s unclear when the deal will end, so if you want to buy this Sony 4K TV for below $1,000, then you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Samsung 70-inch TV – $650, was $750

If you want a 4K TV that’s even cheaper, you should take a look at the 70-inch Samsung 6 Series 4K TV, which is powered by the brand’s Crystal Processor 4K that’s capable of upscaling everything that you watch into 4K quality. The colors on the screen are realistic, while the details of what’s on the display are sharp, for the best view of whatever you’re watching.

Like the Sony X80J Series 4K TV , the Samsung 6 Series 4K TV is also a smart TV, but instead of Google TV, it runs on Samsung’s TizenTM platform. The operating system also lets you access your favorite apps and allows for easy controls, which elevates your watching experience while also opening up virtually limitless libraries of 4K content for you to discover and watch.

The 70-inch Samsung 6 Series 4K TV is cheaper and larger than the 65-inch Sony X80J Series 4K TV, so if you’re budget for upgrading your TV is tight, this is a solid choice. You can purchase the 4K TV from Best Buy with a $100 discount, which lowers its price to $650 from its original price of $750. There’s no telling how long stocks will last though, so if you want this Samsung 4K TV in your home as soon as possible, you should click that Buy Now button immediately.

