 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Spotify’s new Desktop Miniplayer is a godsend for multitaskers

Derek Malcolm
By
The Spotify Desktop Miniplayer.
Spotify

As someone who listens to Spotify a lot through its desktop app while working, the fact that the world’s most popular streaming music service has never had a more discrete, configurable miniplayer you could tuck out of the way has always baffled me. Well, today the productivity gods are smiling upon us, with Spotify announcing the release of its new Spotify Miniplayer feature for its desktop app that allows users to listen to music and watch videos while using other apps and windows.

It’s rolling out today and available only to Premium subscribers at the moment. Once implemented, users can activate the miniplayer through an icon that will appear down at the bottom right next to the app’s volume slider.

Recommended Videos

When clicked, a floating “always on top” window will appear that can be resized as you see fit, even down to a slim, basic bar with nothing more than a play/skip button and an album thumbnail. The window can even be resized and moved around while you’re watching a video.

The spotify Desktop Miniplayer showing where the icon is.
Spotify

Music, podcasts, and videos can be played through the miniplayer, and you can also use it to choose and change tracks, choose playlists, control volume, and more. Opening the miniplayer doesn’t close the larger Spotify app (but you can), and you can switch back and forth if you like. Plus, clicking on an artist’s name, song name, or album art will open it in the main Spotify app

Related

Spotify is currently the world’s biggest music streaming service with 602 million users, 236 million of those being paid subscribers. You can download the Spotify desktop app for Windows and Mac from the Spotify website.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Derek Malcolm
Derek Malcolm
Contributing Editor, A/V
Derek Malcolm is a Toronto-based technology journalist, editor, and content specialist whose work has appeared in…
LG sweetens the deal on its new CineBeam Q projector
The LG CineBeam Q projector.

If you missed out on the $100-off coupon for the new LG CineBeam Q projector (previously known as the CineBeam Qube), fear not. LG has some other sweeteners in play for the 4K projector. And you have a few weeks to take advantage.

If you preorder it now for $1,299, LG will toss in a free XBoom 360 portable speaker — you'll have to order the two together — a free leather case, and a $200 Mastercard prepaid card. The deal is good now through April 7, 2024. The CineBeam Q is expected to start shipping one day later.

Read more
Run — don’t walk — and buy this 75-inch Samsung TV while it’s $550
The Samsung 75-inch LED 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet.

Now's the perfect time for an upgrade to your home theater setup because you can get the massive 75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV for a very affordable price of $550 from Best Buy. We're not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to take advantage of the $50 discount on the TV's original price of $600, so if you want the savings, you're going to have to hurry with your purchase. If you keep delaying your transaction, you may miss out on the bargain, and we're not sure when you'll get another chance at it once it disappears.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV
A 75-inch screen wouldn't just fit anywhere, so you would have to consult our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you've got enough space for it. The display of the 75-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV may be bigger than you think, which makes it an excellent choice if you want to immerse yourself in your favorite movies and shows. With 4K Ultra HD resolution that promises lifelike details, 4K upscaling to improve the quality of all the content that you watch, and support for HDR, this TV will elevate your home theater setup to greater heights.

Read more
YouTube TV just got even better on iPhones and iPads
Multiview on YouTube TV on an iPad.

If you use the most popular live-streaming service on an iPhone or iPad, things just got even better. YouTube TV — which boasts more than 8 million subscribers — just pushed multiview live on Apple's mobile devices, as previously promised.

It works basically the same way it does on a television. YouTube TV picks the programs available in multiview, and you get them all at once, with audio coming from one of the shows. Tap another, and the audio switches. And just as before, you can get multiview for sports, news, business, or weather. (Though we definitely don't recommend watching four news channels at once in an election year.) It's just in time for March Madness, which is great, though we hope you'll be able to pick your own games instead of just sticking with the multiple viewing options YouTube TV gives. This will be great come fall, though, when the new season of NFL Sunday Ticket takes hold.

Read more