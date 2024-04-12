 Skip to main content
This outdoor TV has a $600 discount in time for summer

Jennifer Allen
A Sunbrite 43-inch Outdoors TV on a white background.
Crutchfield

TV deals are a little different when you’re seeking a TV you can use outdoors but Crutchfield has a great offer on a Sunbrite 43-inch Outdoors TV: $600 off bringing it down to $1,059 from $1,659. Perfect for enjoying your favorite shows or movies while outside in the shade, here’s everything else you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Sunbrite 43-inch Outdoors TV

You won’t see Sunbrite on any of the best TV brands lists but that’s because it’s a fairly niche product. Namely, it’s for those looking for a rugged, all-weather TV rather than one for their living room. The TV can handle the extreme temperatures of permanent outdoor installation, easily shaking off insects, rain, and humidity, while still looking good.

Designed for shaded outdoor living spaces like your covered patio, deck or porch, the Sunbrite 43-inch Outdoors TV has a powder-coated aluminum exterior with a multi-fan airflow system for keeping the unit cool and dry in temperatures up to 104F or as low as -24F.

As a TV, you get a decent quality 43-inch 4K TV. It may not have the features of the best TVs, but the Sunbrite 43-inch Outdoors TV has all the essentials. That means there’s HDR10 support for extended picture contrast and brightness when viewing HDR content, while there’s a full-array direct-lit LED backlight with local dimming.

The Sunbrite 43-inch Outdoors TV has three HDMI 2.0a ports while the tuner is able to receiver over-the-air HDTV broadcasts via an antenna if you hook one up and want further options. For connecting devices, the Sunbrite 43-inch Outdoors TV includes a large weather-tight connection bay with room for media players, cables, baluns, and extenders, so you’re all good to go there without needing extras. There’s also a weatherproof remote control.

It all comes together to mean that the Sunbrite 43-inch Outdoors TV is great for enjoying TV while relaxing on your porch or other shaded area. After all, who wants to miss out on the great outdoors when the weather is good? Snap up a TV from a brand responsible for some of the best outdoor TVs, and you’re all good.

Usually costing $1,659, the Sunbrite 43-inch Outdoors TV is currently enjoying a huge $600 discount at Crutchfield. That means it’s down to $1,059 which is a great price for an outdoor TV. Check it out now while the deal is still available.

