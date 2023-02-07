Get Super Bowl ready with these 85-inch TV deals, from $900

If you’re looking for the best way to watch the Super Bowl this weekend, we’ve got some amazing TV deals neatly rounded up below. Nothing beats watching the big game on an equally big TV so we’ve focused on 85-inch TV deals and listed them all below. If you’re not sure where to begin, read on while we take you through the highlights to cover every budget and requirement you may have.

85-inch Hisense A7 4K TV — $900, was $1,000

Hisense has a reputation for making good quality TVs on a budget as demonstrated here. The 85-inch Hisense A7 4K TV has all the essentials you need that go beyond simply providing you with a huge display. There’s Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support so you get to enjoy darker blacks, brighter colors, and an extensive color range. A wide color gamut helps further still to provide you with colorful imagery. There’s also a dedicated sports mode that’s perfect for the Super Bowl with the TV automatically adjusting to provide you with optimized sports content. The same goes for a Game Mode that keeps latency low and offers a variable refresh rate. There’s also Chromecast built-in plus DTS Virtual: X support for superior audio.

85-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV — $1,000, was $1,400

Samsung makes some of the best TVs money can buy and while this 85-inch TU690T isn’t on the list, it’s still a great option. It uses Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K to upscale anything you’re watching in style. Its PurColor Crystal Display fine-tunes images to how they are meant to look while Direct Lit technology further enhances the contrast levels. HDR support rounds things off well so you get the ultimate 4K image. Using it is a breeze too thanks to a universal guide being simple to navigate while providing you with personalized recommendations. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support mean you can always speak your instructions too.

85-inch Sony X80K 4K TV — $1,500, was $1,800

Sony has been one of the best TV brands for a long time so it’s always a reliable manufacturer to consider. The Sony X80K 4K TV is packed with powerful features. It uses Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1 to provide you with a smooth and color-rich image. It also has Sony’s Triluminos Pro technology to ensure there are billions of accurate colors and natural picture quality. HDR and Dolby Vision support further helps with engaging cinematic pictures while there’s Motionflow XR to cut back on motion blur issues while watching sports or playing games. At all times, the TV can upscale non-4K content too so it always looks good. It’s a great TV for anyone who wants to stick with 4K content but enjoy it in style.

85-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K TV — $1,800, was $2,200

QLED TV deals mean that QLED technology is steadily becoming more affordable. That’s certainly the case with this Samsung Q70A QLED TV that offers a huge display and the latest QLED technology. Samsung makes some of the best QLED TVs so you’re in safe hands. This QLED TV has a powerful Quantum Processor 4K that uses machine learning to enhance pictures from any source. It also has minimized motion blur courtesy of its Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ feature so it’s perfect for sports. With 100% color volume and quantum HDR, whatever you watch will look great. There’s also an adaptive picture setting that automatically optimizes for brightness and contrast along with extensive features for boosting sound quality. Multiple voice assistants and a game mode round off the feature-rich package.

85-inch Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV — $5,000, was $7,000

One of the best 8K TVs around, the Samsung QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV is seriously high-end stuff. It’s worth remembering that there isn’t a lot of 8K content out there just yet and that includes the Super Bowl. However, this TV can upscale 4K content to look almost like it’s always been in 8K so it’s still worth it. Additionally, it can enhance contrast levels, adjust lighting and map colors all while you watch. That means truly lifelike colors for you without any effort on your part. There’s also Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound Pro so you can enjoy superior audio as you watch the Super Bowl or take in some movies. Smart Calibration pro also gives you professional quality screen calibration at the touch of a button. Expensive it may be but this is a TV you won’t need to replace for a long time to come.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations