In the spirit of the holiday shopping season, SVS Sound is offering some incredible deals — and by incredible, we mean record-breaking for the brand. SVS Sound has actually never participated in Black Friday festivities before, and they may never do it again. So, this may be your only chance to save this big. You name it, it’s discounted. There are speakers, subwoofers, sound systems, and more discounted. Take the , for example, which are normally $350 per speaker. They’re discounted right now to $300, which saves you $100 if you’re buying two speakers at once. Some other notables include SVS Sound Prime Tower speakers, SB-1000 Pro, and the amazing , which is $2,200 right now, down from $2,550. To see what else is available, you’ll want to browse SVS Sound’s Black Friday deals page.

What to shop in the SVS Sound Black Friday deals

Thanks to this massive sale, it’s easier than ever to build the home theater of your dreams with premium, immersive sound. We’re talking booming bass, super clear trebles — highs — and remarkable audio gear to match that badass TV of yours. If you don’t already have an amazing TV, well, here’s your sign to get one of those, too.

Digital Trends’ number one rated subwoofer, the SVS SB16-Ultra, is included in this sale, as well. You’ll save big on so many of SVS Sound’s systems and speakers, and you can save even more by building an entire sound system.

Don't Miss: Save on everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and a whole host of Apple tech like iPad, Apple Watch and even the latest M3 MacBooks, as well as smart home essentials like the Amazon Echo and smart bulbs.

Here are a few worthy callouts from the sale:

Prime Bookshelf speaker —

SB-1000 Pro subwoofer —

Dual SB-1000 Pro speakers —

Prime Pinnacle Surround System —

Prime Bookshelf Surround System —

One of the coolest things about SVS Sound’s systems is that most can be controlled from a mobile app. Like the SB-1000, which connects via Bluetooth. You can change and adjust presets, configure variable tuning, and make changes via an equalizer with precise adjustments for boost, cut, Q-factor, and frequency. You can really fine-tune the audio experience based on what you’re doing, whether that’s listening to music, watching movies, or something else.

The SVS Sound Black Friday deals are the best time to buy. Don’t put it off, especially if you’ve been thinking about building an immersive home theater setup for a while.

Editors' Recommendations