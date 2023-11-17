 Skip to main content
In partnership with
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Do not miss these SVS Sound ‘record-breaking’ Black Friday deals

SVS Prime Wireless Pro speaker on entertainment stand in living room.
SVS

In the spirit of the holiday shopping season, SVS Sound is offering some incredible deals — and by incredible, we mean record-breaking for the brand. SVS Sound has actually never participated in Black Friday festivities before, and they may never do it again. So, this may be your only chance to save this big. You name it, it’s discounted. There are speakers, subwoofers, sound systems, and more discounted. Take the , for example, which are normally $350 per speaker. They’re discounted right now to $300, which saves you $100 if you’re buying two speakers at once. Some other notables include SVS Sound Prime Tower speakers, SB-1000 Pro, and the amazing , which is $2,200 right now, down from $2,550. To see what else is available, you’ll want to browse SVS Sound’s Black Friday deals page.

What to shop in the SVS Sound Black Friday deals

SVS Prime Wireless Pro speakers set up and streaming
SVS

Thanks to this massive sale, it’s easier than ever to build the home theater of your dreams with premium, immersive sound. We’re talking booming bass, super clear trebles — highs — and remarkable audio gear to match that badass TV of yours. If you don’t already have an amazing TV, well, here’s your sign to get one of those, too.

Digital Trends’ number one rated subwoofer, the SVS SB16-Ultra, is included in this sale, as well. You’ll save big on so many of SVS Sound’s systems and speakers, and you can save even more by building an entire sound system.

Don't Miss: Save on everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and a whole host of Apple tech like iPad, Apple Watch and even the latest M3 MacBooks, as well as smart home essentials like the Amazon Echo and smart bulbs.

Here are a few worthy callouts from the sale:

  • Prime Bookshelf speaker —
  • SB-1000 Pro subwoofer —
  • Dual SB-1000 Pro speakers —
  • Prime Pinnacle Surround System —
  • Prime Bookshelf Surround System —

One of the coolest things about SVS Sound’s systems is that most can be controlled from a mobile app. Like the SB-1000, which connects via Bluetooth. You can change and adjust presets, configure variable tuning, and make changes via an equalizer with precise adjustments for boost, cut, Q-factor, and frequency. You can really fine-tune the audio experience based on what you’re doing, whether that’s listening to music, watching movies, or something else.

The SVS Sound Black Friday deals are the best time to buy. Don’t put it off, especially if you’ve been thinking about building an immersive home theater setup for a while.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Bose’s new Smart Ultra soundbar just had its price slashed
Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar in black.

We didn't expect the Bose Smart Ultra, which was rolled out just over a month ago, to have its price slashed for this year's Black Friday soundbar deals, but you shouldn't be complaining. Amazon is offering the soundbar for $799 instead of its original price of $899, for savings of $100. It may not be much of a discount, but you might as well take advantage of it if you're interested in the brand's latest flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar. There's no telling how much stock they've put up for sale with this cheaper price, so before the bargain gets taken down, you should complete your purchase.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Ultra soundbar
The Bose Smart Ultra soundbar is the successor of the Bose Smart Soundbar 900, with the major upgrade being the addition of an AI-driven dialogue mode that makes spoken words much easier to hear and understand using machine learning. This is especially important when watching live shows and sports programs, as there's no available subtitles for such content. Meanwhile, similar to its predecessor, the Bose Smart Ultra soundbar features up-firing drivers that bounce sound off the ceiling to your listening position, which enables Dolby Atmos and other surround sound formats.

Read more
Best Buy is almost giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today
TCL Q Class Q6 QLED 4K TV.

There's no shortage of QLED TV Black Friday deals this year, but it will be tough to find a better offer than Best Buy's lowered price for the 55-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV. Instead of $450, you'll only have to pay nearly half that following a $220 discount, for an eye-catching price of $230 for the shopping holiday. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase if you want to take advantage of the huge savings though, because we're pretty sure that this bargain is attracting a lot of shoppers. Proceed with the transaction now so that you don't miss out.

Why you should buy the 55-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV
The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV features a 55-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, which guarantees sharp details and lifelike colors when you're watching your favorite shows and movies, and it supports most advanced HDR formats for even better picture quality. Its built-in Google TV platform grants access to all of the most popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, while also making the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV compatible with voice commands through smart home devices that are running on Google Assistant or Amazon's Alexa.

Read more
The best 70-inch TV Black Friday deals from LG, Samsung, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday 70 Inch TV Deals

Some of the best Black Friday deals currently available are for 70-inch TVs. We've scoured the internet and found the best 70-inch TV Black Friday deals that are underway at the moment. Many of these offers include the best TV brands so not only are you getting a huge TV, but you're getting great quality too. We've looked at both budget friendly TVs as well as high-end premium panels for anyone seeking one of the best TVs. If you want to know all about the best 70-inch TV deals going on at the moment, keep reading while we take you through everything including one particularly awesome highlight.
Best 70-inch TV Black Friday deal

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV -- $400, $600
If you've figured out what size TV will fit well in your home and you know you can go big, you don't have to spend a fortune to do so. That's where the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV is so tempting. It has all the essentials you could need. Besides being a huge 4K TV, it has HDR support so you can enjoy a wide range of color details and sharper contrasts. That means brighter whites and deeper blacks. Being an LED-backlit LCD screen, you also get a brighter image as needed. It also supports HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC so you can hook up a compatible soundbar or AV receiver if you want superior sound. It won't be immediately essential as there's DTS Studio Sound built-in to provide you with superior audio quality than regular TVs in this price range.

Read more