 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 50-inch QLED TV just had its price slashed to $250

Albert Bassili
By
TCL Q Class Q6 QLED 4K TV.
TCL

You don’t have to spend a ton of money to get some of the best TVs, and if you’re looking for something that’s great for sports, then the TCL Q5 Series checks both boxes quite easily. It’s packed with features that are great for anybody who enjoys action-packed content, and the retail price is $400, which is a solid price for a 50-inch 4k TV. Luckily, there’s an even better price from Best Buy, which has a discount that brings the 50-inch TCL Q5 Series down to just $250, a whopping $150 discount, making it one of the best 50-inch TV deals this weekend.

Why you should buy the TCL 50-inch Class Q5 Series

So, what makes the TCL Q5 Series so great for sports? Well, it includes HLG support, which is an HDR standard used by many broadcasters, especially when it comes to sports. That means you get excellent sports watching when you add the large screen, 4k resolution, and excellent contrast and color reproduction from HLG. That said, the base refresh rate is only 60Hz, which isn’t a dealbreaker, and for the most part, the HLG and motion-smoothening technology will not make you miss it, plus it’s still a great resolution for gaming on things like the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5.

Besides that, you also get a couple of other HDR standards, like HDR10+, so even if you’re not a gamer or sports watcher, you still get great contrast and image reproduction. You also get more uniform lighting since it’s direct-lit, meaning you won’t get weird light bleeding around the edges that can be a bit off-putting. Along with great image quality, you also get a few nice convenience features, such as integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, while the TV itself runs on the Google TV platform, so if you’re in the Google ecosystem, it’s perfect.

Related

In broad terms, this 50-inch TCL Q5 series is a great all-around TV, whether you want to play games, watch sports or just general entertainment. The deal from Best Buy also adds a ton of value to it, bringing it down to $250 and giving you access to various forms of high-end HDR for budget prices. Of course, if you’d still like something different, there are a few other great TV deals you can check out.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Save on Bose, Sony, and more with these holiday headphone deals
The Beats Solo 3 on a desk.

The holidays are approaching, and if you haven’t wrapped up your shopping yet, we think you should take a look at some of the headphone deals currently taking place. A new set of headphones is a great gift to find beyond its wrapping paper, and there are a lot of models seeing big time holiday discounts. The best headphone deals this holiday season include headphones by Bose, Beats, Apple, Sony, and more. There are a lot to choose from, and we’ve rounded up our favorites.
Our favorite holiday headphone deal
Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones — $100, was $200

The Beats Solo 3 headphones have pretty much everything covered if you’re looking for the perfect harmony of sound quality, smart features, and affordability. It’s been a few years since their release, so you won’t find them among the best headphones or the best wireless headphones. But the Beats Solo 3 headphones produce great sound and feature the cool design style Beats is known for, making them a great all-purpose option. They’re made to look good and sound good anywhere, whether you hope to wear them at home, at the coffee shop, or at the office.

Read more
Apple lets AirPods Pro owners upgrade to USB-C
Apple AirPods Pro Second Gen charging case with USB-C.

Apple now sells the USB-C version of its AirPods Pro Gen 2 charging case on its own, which is good news for anyone who wants to switch to USB-C charging for their existing second-gen AirPods Pro. However, the switch from lightning to USB-C will come with a hefty premium: Apple is asking $99 for the

, as noted by the Verge, or half the price that's currently advertised on Amazon for a new, complete set of AirPods Pro second-gen with USB-C.

Read more
The 10 most popular streaming services, ranked by subscriber count
The Netflix home screen.

Let's start this with a caveat or two: If you're going to compare streaming services merely by the number of subscribers they have, it's not exactly a fair fight. Not all services are available in the same places. Nor does the number of subscribers really address the "worth" of a streaming service. Or whether it's easy to use, or if the apps are any good. Or, for that matter, if a given streaming service has what you want to watch, which really is the only measure necessary.

Still, it's interesting to keep up with how things are doing from a global perspective, especially when you have relatively young upstarts like Apple TV+ gaining so many accolades in an industry dominated by Netflix.

Read more