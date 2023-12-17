This 50-inch QLED TV just had its price slashed to $250

You don’t have to spend a ton of money to get some of the best TVs, and if you’re looking for something that’s great for sports, then the TCL Q5 Series checks both boxes quite easily. It’s packed with features that are great for anybody who enjoys action-packed content, and the retail price is $400, which is a solid price for a 50-inch 4k TV. Luckily, there’s an even better price from Best Buy, which has a discount that brings the 50-inch TCL Q5 Series down to just $250, a whopping $150 discount, making it one of the best 50-inch TV deals this weekend.

Why you should buy the TCL 50-inch Class Q5 Series

So, what makes the TCL Q5 Series so great for sports? Well, it includes HLG support, which is an HDR standard used by many broadcasters, especially when it comes to sports. That means you get excellent sports watching when you add the large screen, 4k resolution, and excellent contrast and color reproduction from HLG. That said, the base refresh rate is only 60Hz, which isn’t a dealbreaker, and for the most part, the HLG and motion-smoothening technology will not make you miss it, plus it’s still a great resolution for gaming on things like the Xbox series X and the PlayStation 5.

Besides that, you also get a couple of other HDR standards, like HDR10+, so even if you’re not a gamer or sports watcher, you still get great contrast and image reproduction. You also get more uniform lighting since it’s direct-lit, meaning you won’t get weird light bleeding around the edges that can be a bit off-putting. Along with great image quality, you also get a few nice convenience features, such as integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, while the TV itself runs on the Google TV platform, so if you’re in the Google ecosystem, it’s perfect.

In broad terms, this 50-inch TCL Q5 series is a great all-around TV, whether you want to play games, watch sports or just general entertainment. The deal from Best Buy also adds a ton of value to it, bringing it down to $250 and giving you access to various forms of high-end HDR for budget prices. Of course, if you’d still like something different, there are a few other great TV deals you can check out.

