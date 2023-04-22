 Skip to main content
This 50-inch QLED 4K TV is $100 off in Best Buy’s 3-Day Sale

Briley Kenney
By
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.
TCL

TCL is well-known for its affordable, yet highly functional smart TVs, especially in the deals world. They offer some incredible prices, and they’re almost always featured in the best TV deals, somewhere. But this next deal, for its 50-inch 5 Series QLED 4K TV — whew, that’s a mouthful — is so good we had to call it out separately. We wouldn’t want you to miss out on such an exceptional offer. Normally $400, it’s yours today for $300, saving you $100 in total. Plus, you’ll get 30 days free of FuboTV Pro, and Apple TV+ for three months, for new or returning subscribers. Those are great inclusions, but the option to nab a 4K QLED for less than $500 is wild too. Don’t wait, because this deal is going to sell out fast. They always do.

If this is your first time seeking out a new TV, or if you just want a little extra guidance, be sure to check out our 4K TV buying guide which goes over everything you need to know. It will tell you precisely what to look for, but in regards to specs and features, the 50-inch TCL 5 Series QLED 4K TV certainly fits the bill. For starters, it has the Google TV streaming platform built-in. That means, right out of the box, you can connect to your home Wi-Fi and start streaming through your favorite apps and services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and much more. Chromecast is also built-in so you can stream from iOS and Android devices right to the TV, after syncing your device(s), of course.

Above all, you’re getting the quantum dot technology (QLED) for a sharp, vibrant picture that’s in superior ultra HD and 4K. The HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision gives you a more immersive visual experience, as well, with stunning brightness, contrast, and lifelike colors. The AiPQ engine utilizes machine learning to enhance the picture even further, upscaling legacy content to match the higher resolution of modern sets. A dynamic or variable refresh rate (VRR) tunes the picture to be smooth with fast framerates, and there’s a dedicated game mode too when you’re playing on next-gen consoles.

The easy-to-use voice remote makes it simple to search for and control the playback of content. You can also download the Google TV companion app to control the system that way if you have a compatible Android device.

There’s a lot to love here but the price point is even better thanks to Best Buy’s current sale. They’ve dropped $100 off the normal price ($400) bringing it down to just $300. We’re not sure how long the deal will be available or when it will sell out, so if you’re interested, check it out as soon as possible, and maybe toss that beautiful QLED into your cart and checkout.

