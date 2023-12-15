 Skip to main content
Best Buy is practically giving away this 50-inch QLED TV — now $250

Aaron Mamiit
TCL Q Class Q6 QLED 4K TV.
TCL

If you’ve long been interested in QLED TV deals but they were too expensive, here’s an offer that you may find hard to refuse — the 50-inch TCL Q5 Series 4K QLED TV at $150$ off, which pulls its price down from $400 to a very affordable $250. We don’t think this bargain will last long because you normally can’t get a QLED TV for this cheap, so stocks are probably already flying off the shelves. You’re going to have to act fast if you want to take advantage of this eye-catching discount.

Why you should buy the 50-inch TCL Q5 Series 4K QLED TV

The TCL Q5 Series 4K QLED TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details, and it supports all of the most advanced HDR formats for even better picture quality and DTS Virtual: X for immersive 3D sound. It’s a QLED TV, which uses a layer of quantum dots to enable more accurate colors and incredible brightness. between QLED and OLED, the advantages of QLED TVs like the TCL Q5 Series are they’re much brighter, they have longer life spans, there’s no risk of screen burn-ins, and they’re cheaper on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

Running on Google TV, you’ll be able to watch your favorite streaming shows on the 50-inch TCL Q5 Series 4K QLED TV, as well as use voice commands to control it through either Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa. The QLED TV also has built-in Chromecast, so you can stream content from your mobile devices on its 50-inch screen.

You don’t need to spend several hundreds of dollars on TV deals just to get one decent one. They’ve become more affordable over the past few years, with the 50-inch TCL Q5 Series 4K QLED TV as a great example. It’s already pretty cheap at its sticker price of $400, but it’s currently down to just $250 following a $150 discount from Best Buy. We’re not sure you have the luxury to think about shopping this offer though, as it may already be gone by tomorrow. If the 50-inch TCL Q5 Series 4K QLED TV fits your needs and budget, it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction immediately so that you don’t miss out.

