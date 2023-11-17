There’s no shortage of QLED TV Black Friday deals this year, but it will be tough to find a better offer than Best Buy’s lowered price for the 55-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV. Instead of $450, you’ll only have to pay nearly half that following a $220 discount, for an eye-catching price of $230 for the shopping holiday. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you want to take advantage of the huge savings though, because we’re pretty sure that this bargain is attracting a lot of shoppers. Proceed with the transaction now so that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the 55-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV

The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV features a 55-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, which guarantees sharp details and lifelike colors when you’re watching your favorite shows and movies, and it supports most advanced HDR formats for even better picture quality. Its built-in Google TV platform grants access to all of the most popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, while also making the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV compatible with voice commands through smart home devices that are running on Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa.

The QLED technology in the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is made up of quantum dots that emit their own light, which allows the TV to display more colors with better accuracy and incredible brightness. This intense brightness is one of the advantages of QLED TVs in our QLED versus OLED comparison, along with longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of display size basis.

