Best Buy is almost giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Aaron Mamiit
By
TCL Q Class Q6 QLED 4K TV.
TCL

There’s no shortage of QLED TV Black Friday deals this year, but it will be tough to find a better offer than Best Buy’s lowered price for the 55-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV. Instead of $450, you’ll only have to pay nearly half that following a $220 discount, for an eye-catching price of $230 for the shopping holiday. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase if you want to take advantage of the huge savings though, because we’re pretty sure that this bargain is attracting a lot of shoppers. Proceed with the transaction now so that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the 55-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV

The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV features a 55-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution, which guarantees sharp details and lifelike colors when you’re watching your favorite shows and movies, and it supports most advanced HDR formats for even better picture quality. Its built-in Google TV platform grants access to all of the most popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, while also making the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV compatible with voice commands through smart home devices that are running on Google Assistant or Amazon’s Alexa.

The QLED technology in the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV is made up of quantum dots that emit their own light, which allows the TV to display more colors with better accuracy and incredible brightness. This intense brightness is one of the advantages of QLED TVs in our QLED versus OLED comparison, along with longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and lower costs on a price-per-inch of display size basis.

Save on everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and a whole host of Apple tech like iPad, Apple Watch and even the latest M3 MacBooks, as well as smart home essentials like the Amazon Echo and smart bulbs.

If you were hoping to buy a QLED TV from this year’s Black Friday deals, you should have an eye on this offer — the 55-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV for a very affordable $230 from Best Buy. The $220 discount almost halves its sticker price of $450, but it probably won’t be around for long because we think there will be a lot of shoppers who will be taking advantage of this bargain. Before stocks sell out, add the 55-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

