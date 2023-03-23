Upgrading your home theater setup with a massive display will no longer use up all of your savings, as there are offers like the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV for just $570. Best Buy has slashed the TV’s original price of $650 by $80 to make it even more affordable, but you need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out on the savings. We don’t expect this bargain to last long, as there’s a chance that stocks may get sold out quickly.

Why you should buy the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

TCL, one of the best TV brands because of the value that you can get from its products and a mainstay in our list of the best TVs, knocks it out of the park with the budget-friendly TCL 4-Series 4K TV. Its 75-inch screen offers 4K Ultra HD resolution with High Dynamic Range for lifelike details and vivid colors, and it’s able to upscale HD content into near 4K quality. The 4K TV is also an attention-grabber with its sleek metal finish and edge-to-edge glass design, but you’ll need to check out guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that it will fit where you’re planning to place it in your living room or bedroom.

Streaming capabilities are now a necessity when buying a new TV. This is possible on the TCL 4-Series 4K TV through the Roku TV platform, which unlocks a virtually unlimited library of things to watch. Not only will you be able to access all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+, but you can also browse through more than 250 free channels spanning a wide range of genres. The 4K TV comes with a simple remote, but you can also use the Roku app for smartphones to control playback, as well as launch voice commands and initiate private listening.

There are all kinds of TV deals in the market right now, but it’s tough to find one with better value than Best Buy’s offer for the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV. It’s currently available for just $570, after the retailer’s $80 discount on its sticker price of $650. It won’t be around forever though — it could be gone as soon as tomorrow — so if you’re already looking forward to watching your favorite shows and movies on the 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV, you should buy it right now.

Editors' Recommendations