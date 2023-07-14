This Victrola record player with Bluetooth is $20 right now

Woot! has got a huge discount on a unique way to listen to music. If you’ve been shopping for one of the best Bluetooth speakers, one thing you may want to check out before making a purchase is this deal on a Victrola Bluetooth suitcase record player. It’s portable and has speakers built right in, and it’s marked down to just $20 at Woot!. This is a savings of $40, as it regularly costs $60.

Why you should buy the Victrola Bluetooth portable record player

Vinyl isn’t just a way people listened to music a long time ago. Many people find it to be the highest quality audio there is, preferring analog recordings to digital creations. The Victrola Bluetooth portable record player is a nice marriage of the two, as it brings modern smarts and connectivity to a classic way to listen to music. While you can listen to your music on vinyl with this record player, you can also connect your smartphone and play music through the record players internal speakers from there as well. This brings all of the best free music apps into play when it comes to DJing parties and gatherings from the Victrola.

There’s no additional equipment needed to get the music going with this portable record player. It will be up and running in minutes and all you’ll need is a few records. This record player has an input select knob and input ports for things like CDA players or external speakers if you’d like to improve your playback even more. Some things the vintage lovers may want to know is that the turntable has three speeds — 33 1/3, 45, and 78 rpm. It also can deliver premium sound quality without any external speakers, and has sound-isolating feet that prevent vibration and make it perfect for the living room, bedroom, or office.

The Victrola Bluetooth portable record player is a unique find that feels like it should cost much more than the $20 price its seeing for this deal. Even at its regular $60 price tag it feels like a great deal. Click over to Woot! to claim this $40 savings if you’re a vintage enthusiast or would like to explore a new way to listen to your favorite music.

