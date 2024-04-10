 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You’ll be shocked how affordable this 75-inch 4K TV is right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
Onn

Gone are the days when you need to spend at least $1,000 when buying a large TV, because now there are TV deals like Walmart’s offer for the 75-inch Onn 4K TV. From its original price of $498, it’s down even further to just $448 for savings of $50. That’s an incredibly affordable price for a screen of this size, so we expect this bargain to attract the attention of a lot of shoppers. The discount probably won’t last long as stocks may already be running low, so you better hurry with your purchase if you want this massive 4K TV for cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Onn 4K TV

For such an affordable price for its size, you may think that there’s a catch. While it’s true that it won’t match up to the performance and features of the best TVs, the 75-inch Onn 4K TV still offers everything that you’d expect from a modern display, including 4K Ultra HD resolution for lifelike details and colors, and access to popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ because it’s a smart TV that runs on the Roku platform. The operating system enables compatibility with smart home devices that are powered by Apple HomeKit, Google Home, or Amazon’s Alexa. You also have the option of using the remote or the Roku app for browsing channels and making voice commands.

However, before you proceed with the 75-inch Onn 4K TV, it’s important that you first consult our guide on what size TV to buy. You should not only have enough wall space for the massive screen, but also enough distance between it and your couch or bed for a more comfortable experience.

If you’ve always dreamed of getting a large display for your home theater setup, don’t miss this opportunity to get one for much cheaper than you expect. Walmart has slashed the price of the 75-inch Onn 4K TV to just $448, following a $50 discount on its sticker price of $498. The offer is drawing the interest of a lot of shoppers, which means you better act fast if you don’t want to miss out on this deal. Add the 75-inch Onn 4K TV to your cart and check out as soon as possible — you may regret it if you don’t.

Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
