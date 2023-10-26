 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The world’s first portable record player just got its first big discount

Andrew Morrisey
By
People listen to the Victrola Revolution Go portable record player on the front steps of their home.
Victrola

There’s a unique way to take your record collection on-the-go, and it’s a unique way to land some savings as well. The Victrola Revolution Go is the world’s first portable Bluetooth record player, and today at Best Buy it’s marked down to just $121. This is a savings of $79, as it regularly costs $200. It’s an interesting alternative to the best Bluetooth speakers, particularly if you enjoy listening to your music on vinyl. Free shipping is included, and in many areas you can pick it up in-store the same day as you purchase.

Why you should buy the Victrola Revolution Go portable record player

Vinyl is still considered by many people to be the highest quality audio option there is, preferring analog recordings to digital creations. The Victrola Revolution Go is a nice combination of old school listening and modern technology. If you prefer the charm and nostalgia of listening to your music on records, you can certainly do so. It has an integrated Bluetooth stereo speaker for listening, but it can also connect to external Bluetooth speakers and stream your vinyl to them. You can also connect the Victrola Revolution Go to any sound system with an RCA connection.

But if you prefer to listen to your favorite music through one of the best music streaming services or something comparable, the Victrola Revolution Go can also handle that. Its Bluetooth capabilities allow you to stream music from your phone, or from any other Bluetooth audio source. This may be one of the better ways to put the Victrola Revolution Go to use on the go. And when it comes to portability, it has an efficient design. It folds up easily and becomes a nice carrying case with a retractable handle and detachable guitar strap. It makes a great option for outdoor gatherings or office parties, as it gets up to 12 hours of continuous playback on a single battery charge.

Related

The Victrola Revolution Go portable record player is a unique find. It’s marked down to just $121 at Best Buy right now, which makes for a savings of $79. Free shipping is included, and in many areas in-store pickup is available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
This 75-inch QLED 4K TV is discounted to $700 until tomorrow
2023 TCL Q6 4K QLED TV.

If you're quick today, you can buy a TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED TV for $700 at Best Buy meaning you save $200 off the regular price of $900. One of the best TV deals around, it's one of Best Buy's deals of the day so you really do only have a matter of hours to take advantage of it. If it sounds like the one for you, keep reading while we quickly take you through everything it has to offer.

Why you should buy the TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED TV
With TCL being one of the best TV brands, particularly when it comes to QLED technology, the TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED TV is an easy recommendation to make at this price. There's quantum dot technology so you get a billion colors forming richer and more lifelike imagery. Alongside that, TCL has added a high-brightness direct LED backlight to further help with bright images.

Read more
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones just got another big price cut
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones hanging on wall hook in front of a mirror.

If you're thinking about investing in a premium pair of wireless headphones, here's the offer that you'll want to shop -- the Sony WH-1000XM5 at $52 off from Walmart, bringing their price down to $348 from $400. This deal probably won't last long as there's a lot of demand for a discount on these wireless headphones, so if you don't want to miss this chance to get them for much cheaper than usual, don't hold yourself back from completing the purchase.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5
There are several reasons why the Sony WH-1000XM5 reign supreme in our roundup of the best headphones, and it all begins with the amazing sound quality that they offer. This is possible through the two processors onboard the wireless headphone, which also work with eight microphones for exceptional active noise cancellation and call quality. The Sony WH-1000XM5 have also been updated to enable head-tracked spatial audio, for a more realistic experience when listening to or watching compatible content, and to make improvements to its Bluetooth multipoint technology so it's much easier to switch between your connected devices.

Read more
We love the Sennheiser Ambeo Max soundbar, and it’s $500 off today
The Sennheiser Ambeo Max 5.1.4-channel soundbar in the living room.

Best Buy has some of the best soundbar deals around with a particularly huge discount on the Sennheiser Ambeo Max soundbar. The high-end soundbar ordinarily costs $2,500 but right now, you can buy it for $2,000. While that isn't exactly impulse buy territory, a $500 saving will make a huge difference for anyone who's been considering buying a Dolby Atmos soundbar for a while. It's sure to enhance your home cinema setup so let's take a quick look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Ambeo Max soundbar
Considered to be one of the best Dolby Atmos soundbars for anyone looking for something ultra-premium, the Sennheiser Ambeo Max soundbar is pretty special. The soundbar has 13 high-end drivers that produce powerful sound for an all-around impressive experience.

Read more