There’s a unique way to take your record collection on-the-go, and it’s a unique way to land some savings as well. The Victrola Revolution Go is the world’s first portable Bluetooth record player, and today at Best Buy it’s marked down to just $121. This is a savings of $79, as it regularly costs $200. It’s an interesting alternative to the best Bluetooth speakers, particularly if you enjoy listening to your music on vinyl. Free shipping is included, and in many areas you can pick it up in-store the same day as you purchase.

Why you should buy the Victrola Revolution Go portable record player

Vinyl is still considered by many people to be the highest quality audio option there is, preferring analog recordings to digital creations. The Victrola Revolution Go is a nice combination of old school listening and modern technology. If you prefer the charm and nostalgia of listening to your music on records, you can certainly do so. It has an integrated Bluetooth stereo speaker for listening, but it can also connect to external Bluetooth speakers and stream your vinyl to them. You can also connect the Victrola Revolution Go to any sound system with an RCA connection.

But if you prefer to listen to your favorite music through one of the best music streaming services or something comparable, the Victrola Revolution Go can also handle that. Its Bluetooth capabilities allow you to stream music from your phone, or from any other Bluetooth audio source. This may be one of the better ways to put the Victrola Revolution Go to use on the go. And when it comes to portability, it has an efficient design. It folds up easily and becomes a nice carrying case with a retractable handle and detachable guitar strap. It makes a great option for outdoor gatherings or office parties, as it gets up to 12 hours of continuous playback on a single battery charge.

The Victrola Revolution Go portable record player is a unique find. It’s marked down to just $121 at Best Buy right now, which makes for a savings of $79. Free shipping is included, and in many areas in-store pickup is available.

