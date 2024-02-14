 Skip to main content
I found a 65-inch TV for $348 in Walmart’s (early) Presidents Day sale

A Vizio 65 inch TV hangs on a living room wall.
Vizio

One of the cheapest 65-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while is over at Walmart as part of the retailer’s early Presidents Day sale. Today, you can buy the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV for just $348. That means you save $180 off the regular price of $528 which works out as pretty great value for money. A reputable TV brand, you’ll be delighted with what this TV has to offer. Let’s take a deeper look at what it provides before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV

From one of the best TV brands, the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV will delight most people. It has an attractive 4K panel with a full array backlight to ensure that LEDs are evenly distributed across the screen’s backlight so you get superior light uniformity and picture performance. There’s also Active Pixel Tuning which provides intelligent pixel-level brightness adjustments that tune contrast levels frame by frame in over 2,000 zones of the screen.

Other neat features include Vizio’s IQ Active 4K HDR processor which upscales non-4K imagery so everything looks better. There’s also Dolby Vision support to help you see things how the director intended with incredible brightness, contrast, and color. Support for HDR10+ and HLG formats is also available.

These might not be as high-end features as some of the best TVs offer but at this price, it’s still fantastic to see so much functionality. Gamers also benefit from an auto Game Mode which provides super low input lag automatically so you get a better experience.

Other useful extras include HDMI 2.1 ports, DTS Virtual X for advanced post-processing for virtual surround sound, as well as great smart features like Apple AirPlay, Chromecast, and voice assistant support. The Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV works seamlessly with Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa-enabled devices so it blends well into your home.

Packed with more features than you’d expect for the price, the Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K TV is normally $528. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for just $348 so you save $180. Unlikely to stay this price for long, this is a great bargain for anyone looking for a new TV. Buy it now before you miss out.

